Athlete Aminat Idrees, 8-months Pregnant, Bags Gold Medal In Taekwondo In Nigeria

Nigerian athlete Aminat Idrees bagged a gold medal in Taekwondo while she was eight months pregnant during her country’s National Sports Festival.

pregnant athlete

Nigerian athlete Aminat Idrees bagged a gold medal in Taekwondo while she was eight months pregnant during her country’s National Sports Festival. The official Twitter handle of National Sports Festival 2020 uploaded two videos where Idrees can be seen demonstrating different techniques. “An inspiring outing by heavily pregnant Aminat Idrees who won a gold medal for Lagos at the ongoing National Sports Festival in Benin, Edo State”, read the caption of the video. The video has now gone viral with netizens applauding the woman for her talent.

The nearly 1 minute 30 seconds video shows the woman demonstrating few tricks. In the second video, Idrees can be seen next to her male counterpart, Arowora Roqeeb. According to the caption of the video, this is Team Lagos’ first gold at Edo 2020. Idrees also won silver in the female team Poomsae category along with an individual bronze in the same category. She was one of the leading medalists at the festival. Let’s have a look at the videos

Netizens applaud Aminat Idrees

Stunned by her talent, netizens took over the comment section. "This Poomsae Pal Jang requires balance, flexibility, intelligence and great memory - she has all of this", wrote a Twitter user. Another person wrote, "Good one indeed part of exercise". The video has managed to gather over 10K views. Tweeples can be seen Retweetign the video with their own captions. One person wrote, "Pregnant women - do not try at home. This is a pro athlete! PSA aside - what a wonderful and inspiring woman". Another person wrote, "A pregnant woman really is a force of nature".

(Image Credits: Twitter/@nsf_edo)

