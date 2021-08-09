Athlete Raj Kumar Moves Delhi HC Alleging Arbitrary Removal From Tokyo Paralympics

Para-badminton player Raj Kumar moved to the High court on Monday alleging that he was ‘deliberately' and ‘arbitrarily' not selected for participation in Tokyo Paralympics 2020 by authorities. In his plea, he has asked the High court to direct the authorities concerned to allow him to participate in the international tournament this year.

Para- badminton player requests Delhi HC to intervene, to allow him to participate in Tokyo 2020

Raj Kumar was represented by the advocate Sunny Singla and Himanshu Puri, who filed his petition in the Delhi HC and said, “ The Paralympic Committee of India (PCI) and Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA) deliberately and arbitrarily ignored to select him for participation in the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics in badminton competition of mixed doubles SL 3-SU 5 events.” He stressed that he is perfectly eligible to participate in the para-badminton and his achievements stand testimony to his performance, he confessed that he had given remarkable performances in the past.

"The respondent no. 1 and-4 (PCI and BAI), arbitrarily and without application of mind selected and sent the name of pair Pramod Bhagat and Palak Kohli instead of the present petitioner and Parul Parmar to participate in 2020 Tokyo Paralympics in badminton competition of mixed doubles SL 3-SU 5 events," the petitioner said as reported by ANI.

"The selection committee of the respondents' number one and four were biased towards the petitioner. They consciously and arbitrarily denied the petitioner, his legitimate opportunity to participate in the badminton competition of mixed doubles SL 3-SU 5 events at Tokyo Paralympics. It is important to mention here that it is very unfortunate that ranked 6 pairs namely present petitioner and Parul Dalsukhbhai Parmar has been ignored and the entry of ranked 31 players have been sent and therefore, petitioner seeks kind indulgence of this Court that grave injustice has been caused with the present petitioner," the petitioner added. The Delhi HC has deferred the matter for hearing on August 10.

Tokyo Paralympics 2020

After the successful Tokyo Olympics 2020, the Japanese capital is all set to hold the Paralympics. The 2020 Tokyo Paralympics will start on August 24, 2021, and will conclude on September 5, 2021. The Games will feature 539 events across 22 sports to be hosted at 21 venues.

Indian Para-swimmer Niranjan Mukundan will also take part in the 50-meter butterfly event. High jumper Mariyappan Thangavelu will be India's flagbearer in the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics. He is one of the four Indian medallists at Rio 2016. Two-time Paralympic gold-medallist Devendra Jhajharia will also participate in the Games. The event will see participants like legendary swimmers USA's Mckenzie Coan and Jessica Long, and Brazil's Daniel Dias. Also, two-time Paralympic champion Zahra Nemati will try to win another gold in archery. Germany's Markus Rehm will also look to defend his long jump titles. Japan's Sato Tomoki (Para-athletics - marathon) and Team Great Britain's Jordanne Whiley (wheelchair tennis) will hunt for their maiden gold.

(Image Credit: ANI)

(With ANI Inputs)

