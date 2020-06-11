Athlete Ryan Robinson Speaks About Racism In Heartfelt Post, Recalls 'hurting People'

In a heartfelt post, a professional highliner, adventure athlete, and a World record holder Ryan Robinson opened up about making racist comments in the past and evaluated them with the recent turn of events in the United States by recalling his “fear”. Elaborating his experience on the “highest and scariest” highline at the time by sharing a 'point of view' video of the crossing, Robinson confesses that he has been feeling the same these days. While the US is gripped with Black Lives Matter protests across the nation with people uniting and flooding the streets to demand justice and action against racial discrimination, the adventure athlete said that the world reminds him of a specific moment in Tasmania.

Before starting to cross the highline on a rope, Robinson had gone to a spot in Tasmania where he could see the highline and let his thoughts flow, “one at a time”. He explains that the people across the globe are currently facing events that are “overflowing with fear, uncertainty” and also “responsibility to make changes”. Robinson said that even though the current turn of events has been overwhelming and for a long time he wanted to speak up about the issues.

However, in a bid to ready himself to voice his opinion, the adventure athlete said he used the same technique he used while preparing for a highline, that is, “I closed my mouth, took a step back, opened my ears and opened my heart. I became a quiet observer and surrendered my stage.”.

Robinson recalls ‘hurting people’

In the wake of George Floyd’s murder, who also became the latest face of racial discrimination in the US, Robinson recalled that there were times when he “perpetuated discrimination and racism”. Moreover, the adventure athlete shred that he can remember the instances when either his words or actions “hurt people”. Only upon reflecting on his entire life did he come to “heavy realisation” about the agony of the black community both in the past and the present.

Even though the violence prevailing during the demonstrations have caused the emotions to ‘overflow’, Robinson said that the “incredible” changes have started to happen. In the same light of realisation, he has offered his help to people and thanked the pens who shared knowledge and information with him. Moreover, acknowledging the mistakes in the past, Robinson concluded his post by saying, “although we will all still fall, it takes falling to walk, and it takes walking to run.” The entire post by the professional athlete has been deemed “incredible” by his followers on Instagram.

