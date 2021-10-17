Atlanta Braves Vs LA Dodgers Live Stream: When And Where To Watch MLB NLCS Online?

The National League Championship Series (NLCS) 2021 of Major League Baseball (MLB) will take place between the Atlanta Braves and the Los Angeles Dodgers. The MLB NLCS will feature a best of seven series to decide the champions, with the first game set to take place on October 17. The Atlanta Braves beat Milwaukee Brewers 3-1 to reach the finals, while LA Dodgers defeated San Francisco Giants 3-2.

Ahead of an exciting final between the two sides, here is a look at the MLB NLCS 2021 schedule and the Atlanta Braves vs LA Dodgers live stream details.

MLB NLCS match a rematch of 2020

Interestingly, the MLB National League title match is a rematch of the 2020 NLCS. Los Angeles Dodgers went on to win the championships after overcoming a 3-1 series deficit by winning the last three games. The win helped them to progress to the world series, where the Dodgers beat Tampa Bay in six games for their first championship since 1988.

Atlanta Braves vs LA Dodgers live stream details in India

Unfortunately, for Indian fans wondering how to watch MLB live in India, there will be no official telecast. However, fans can watch the Atlanta Braves vs LA Dodgers live stream on the FanCode app. The online streaming platform costs a monthly fee of INR 99 for a monthly subscription or INR 499 for a yearly subscription. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live scores of all matches on the social media handles of the two teams and the MLB.

MLB NLCS 2021 schedule

Atlanta Braves vs LA Dodgers, Game 1, Sunday, October 17, 5:30 AM

Atlanta Braves vs LA Dodgers, Game 2, Monday, October 18, 5:07 AM

Atlanta Braves vs LA Dodgers, Game 3, Wednesday, October 20

Atlanta Braves vs LA Dodgers, Game 4, Thursday, October 21

Atlanta Braves vs LA Dodgers, Game 5, Friday, October 22

Atlanta Braves vs LA Dodgers, Game 6, Sunday, October 24

Atlanta Braves vs LA Dodgers, Game 7, Monday, October 25

Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers predicted playing nine

LA Dodgers Probable Playing 9- Mookie Betts, Corey Seager, Trea Turner, Justin Turner, Will Smith, Albert Pujols, Chris Taylor, AJ Pollock, Pitcher’s spot

Atlanta Braves Probable Playing 9: Dansby Swanson, Freddie Freeman, Ozzie Albies, Austin Riley, Eddie Rosario, Adam Duvall, Joc Pederson, Travis d’Arnaud, Max Fried