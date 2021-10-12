Atlanta Braves Vs Milwaukee Brewers: MLB LIVE Streaming Info, Dream 11 Predictions & More

Atlanta Braves are set to lock horns with Milwaukee Brewers in Game 4 between the Major League Baseball (MLB) teams, set to take place on October 13. Braves head into the SunTrust Park, Atlanta on Wednesday, on the back of two successive victories with identical 3-0 scores. Atlanta Braves currently lead the series 2-1 and are favourites to clinch the series at home during Game 4. They are boosted by a sharp start by pitcher Ian Anderson, as Braves have thrown 19 straight scoreless innings against Milwaukee in the NL Division Series.

Atlanta Braves are coming off a 3-0 win against the Brewers in their previous clash. Duvall and Pederson were two of the best players for Braves in the game, as Duvall had one triple and a single, whereas Pederson had one home run and three runs by battling in. Meanwhile, Anderson also had 5.0 innings pitched along with 6 strikeouts. Milwaukee Brewers, on the other hand, are coming into the match after suffering a 0-3 loss in their previous match. The best players for Brewers in the game were Narvaez, Adames, and Peralta. Narvaez contributed with one double, Adames had two singles whereas Peralta had 4.0 innings pitched along with 5 strikeouts.

How to watch the live streaming of Atlanta Braves vs Milwaukee Brewers, MLB match?

Baseball fans in India, who want to watch the live streaming of the Atlanta Braves vs Milwaukee Brewers match, can enjoy the match on the official website and mobile application of the online streaming platform FanCode. Unfortunately, the MLB matches are not telecasted live in India. However, fans can watch the live stream on FanCode by buying a premium subscription of FanCode by paying a monthly fee of INR 99 or a yearly fee of INR 499. The match is scheduled to start at 2:45 AM IST from SunTrust Park in Atlanta. TV channels around the globe such as ESPN, TBS, MLB Network, FS1, and Fox will telecast the live-action of the MLB playoff. The games will also be streamed on the ESPN app, TBS app, Fox Sports app, along with fuboTV, which comes with a seven-day free trial.

Atlanta Braves vs Milwaukee Brewers Dream 11 predictions:

Atlanta Braves Probable Playing 9: Adam Duvall, Jorge Soler, Eddie Rosario, Austin Riley, Ozzie Albies, Dansby Swanson, Freddie Freeman, Ian Anderson, Travis dArnaud

Milwaukee Brewers Probable Playing 9: Lorenzo Cain, Avisail Garcia, Christian Yelich, Luis Urias, Kolten Wong, Willy Adames, Rowdy Tellez, Freddy Peralta, Omar Narvaez

Atlanta Braves vs Milwaukee Brewers Fantasy Team:

Outfielders- Adam Duvall, Jorge Soler

Infielders- Rowdy Tellez, Eduardo Escobar, Austin Riley, Freddie Freeman(vc), Kolten Wong(c)

Pitcher- Eric Lauer

Catcher- Omar Narzvaez

