Aubrey Huff Net Worth: How Much Is The Controversial Former MLB Star Worth Now?

Former MLB star Aubrey Huff has been in the news over the past few months for his unfiltered and ill-mannered comments on a variety of issues. The 43-year-old has been a vocal critic of the Black Lives Matter movement and has engaged in verbal battles with Bubba Wallace, criticised LeBron James' attire and has slammed Colin Kaepernick for kneeling during the national anthem. Interestingly, Aubrey Huff is also a firm believer in the COVID-19 conspiracy theories and has refused to wear a mask amidst the global health crisis. Here's a look at the Aubrey Huff net worth, Aubrey Huff career earnings, Aubrey Huff's wife and their divorce.

Aubrey Huff net worth: Aubrey Huff career earnings

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the Aubrey Huff net worth is an estimated $10 million. Much of his net worth can be attributed to the Aubrey Huff career earnings during his 13-year stint in Major League baseball. The Aubrey Huff career earnings are estimated to be around $57.8 million according to Baseball-Reference. Huff won World Series Championships in 2010 and 2012 while playing for the San Francisco Giants, having signed for them in a one-year deal worth $3 million, before re-signing for a two-year $22 million deal. The Giants paid a reported $2 million buyout to release him in 2013 and the former Tampa Bay Devil Rays player subsequently retired in January 2014.

Aubrey Huff net worth: Aubrey Huff wife and divorce

Aubrey Huff had married Barbara Heaton in January 2007. The duo filed for divorce on January 31, 2012. Before the Aubrey Huff divorce, the family resided in Tampa, Florida, in the off-season. While the former Devil Rays briefly reconciled with Aubrey Huff wife, the duo eventually split. Post the Aubrey Huff divorce, the former Giants man slammed his ex-wife, claiming that a woman would only marry him for money.

Aubrey Huff net worth: Aubrey Huff stats

Aubrey Huff was the Tampa Bay Devil Rays' fifth-round selection in the 1998 MLB Draft. While he spent seven seasons with the Devil Rays, he is most remembered for his stint with the San Francisco Giants. According to Baseball-Reference, in 6,104 at-bats during his career, Huff managed 1,699 hits, 242 home runs with a BA of .278. He scored 806 runs, while steling 37 bases in his career. Aubrey Huff had an OBP of .342 and an OPS of .806 with 904 RBIs.

(Image Credit: Aubrey Huff Instagram)