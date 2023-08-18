Austin Barnes Homers For First Time In Nearly A Year, Los Angeles Dodgers Beat Milwaukee Brewers 1-0 For 11th Straight Victory

Austin Barnes hit a solo shot in the eighth inning, helping the Los Angeles Dodgers win their 11th in a row with a 1-0 victory over the Milwaukee Brewers on Thursday night.

The NL West-leading Dodgers swept the NL Central leaders, outscoring them 14-3 in three games. The Dodgers had their 12th shutout of the season.

“It feels good to help the team win and scratch a run across for them and the pitchers did the rest,” said Barnes, the backup catcher who plays sparingly.

Lance Lynn dueled 2021 Cy Young Award winner Corbin Burnes, who retired 10 in a row, including six on strikeouts, although neither figured in the decision.

Lynn allowed four hits in seven innings, struck out three and walked one. Burnes gave up two hits in seven innings for his sixth scoreless outing of the season. The right-hander struck out nine and walked two.

Caleb Ferguson (7-3) got the win with an inning of relief.

Evan Phillips pitched the ninth for his 18th save.

The Brewers had the tying run in scoring position in the ninth. Phillips issued a two-out walk to Sal Frelick, who stole second. He had a career-high three steals on the night. But Willy Adames went down swinging to end the game.