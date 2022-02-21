Austin Cindric Wins Daytona 500; All You Need To Know About NASCAR Rookie Sensation

The crash-filled Daytona 500 event ended with Austin Cindric winning the title and also making history at the end of the race. For Austin Cindric, this race was the first as a full-time racer in the cup series. The win saw Austin Cindric become the second-youngest Daytona winner following Trevor Bayne, who won the 2011 race at the age of 20 years and one day.

Austin Cindric wins Daytona 500

Austin Cindric, who is a rookie and drives for Team Penske, edged Bubba Wallace in overtime to win the 64th Daytona 500 on his team owner Roger Penske's 85th birthday. If you are still wondering how old is Austin Cindric, well he is just 23 years and 212 days old as he wins the Daytona 500 series. He was promoted from the Xfinity Series to replace Brad Keselowski in the No. 2 Ford and run for NASCAR's rookie of the year honors.

According to ESPN, Austin Cindric made his Daytona 500 debut in last year's race, which was decided by a last-lap collision that collected Cindric and his Penske teammates. All the Penske cars ended last year's race in a ball of fire. The report states that the win was the third Daytona 500 victory for Penske, who also picked up the trophy in 2008 with Ryan Newman and 2015 with Joey Logano. Ford Motor Co. has won the Daytona 500 17 times, including two in a row. Wallace finished second for the second time in his career in the Daytona 500.

Daytona 500 results

Austin Cindric managed to take the chequered flag thanks to his Penske teammate Ryan Blaney in the two-lap overtime shootout. The Ford drivers looked in sync until Cindric was able to fend off the challenge from Bubba Wallace courtesy of his teammate Blaney. Wallace's runner-up finish at the Daytona 500 comes after finishing second in 2018. He had captured his first career Cup Series win at last year's Talladega playoff race after finishing second at the Daytona 400-lap summer race, which served as the 2021 regular-season finale.

Coming to the rest of the standings Chase Briscoe finished third, Cindric teammate Blaney came fourth and Aric Almirola, in his final NASCAR season was fifth. Kyle Busch overcame early damage to finish sixth, last year's winner Michael McDowell finished seventh, while David Ragan, Brad Keselowski, and Chase Elliott rounded out the top 10.