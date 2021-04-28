Austin Ekeler Shares HILARIOUS Joke While Recalling Meeting With Philip Rivers Family

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers is well known amongst NFL fans, not only for his football skills but also for his large family. The Philip Rivers family consists of his wife Tiffany and nine children – seven daughters and two sons. The couple, as per reports, do not have a final number in mind for how many children they want to have.

Austin Ekeler shares an anecdote about meeting Philip Rivers family for the first time

With reference to that, Austin Ekeler shared a fun story about Rivers, and how he met his family for the first time. Ekeler was recently on an episode of "Upon Further Review" with Zack Brook, where he shared the anecdote. As per Ekeler, he thought there was a meet and greet because of how big Rivers' family was. However, River was only with his kids.

Since then, the QB has had one more kid.

“I thought he was doing a meet and greet with people because I didn’t know that was his family," Ekeler said. "He had like six kids running around with him and I’m like ‘oh he’s doing some tour or something...I was like "What’s Phil doing?'". Ekeler added that he asked someone after that, who told him that Rivers was with his family.

Ekeler then spoke about how after the team moved, the QB chose to stay in San Diego and commuted to work. The 39-year-old was in San Diego, while the team was in Los Angeles. Rivers even had an SUV he used, which costed over $200,000 and included everything a QB could need.

The 25-year-old running back also shared a little about Rivers' other SUVs, and how the family owned a big Mercedes sprinter, which could carry all of their children. Ekeler was on Rivers' team for three years before the latter moved to play with the Indianapolis Colts last season.

