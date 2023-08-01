Austin Hays’ Spectacular Catch Preserves The Orioles’ 4-2 Win Over The Blue Jays

Austin Hays made a leaping, game-saving catch of Whit Merrifield’s liner in the ninth inning, and the AL-best Baltimore Orioles remained unbeaten at Toronto this season, outlasting the Blue Jays 4-2 on Monday night.

Orioles closer Félix Bautista walked two with one out in the ninth before Merrifield lined a 99 mph fastball to left-center. Left fielder Hays sprinted toward the ball, left his feet and grabbed it just before he hit the turf. Bautista then struck out Santiago Espinal to complete the five-out save, his 29th in 34 opportunities.

Espinal had come on in the third to replace Blue Jays shortstop and AL batting leader Bo Bichette, who departed with a sore right knee.

Gunnar Henderson homered for Baltimore, which swept a three-game series at third-place Toronto in May. Ryan Mountcastle doubled twice and drove in three runs as the Orioles maintained their 1 1/2-game lead over Tampa Bay in the AL East.

Kyle Gibson (10-6) allowed one run and four hits in six-plus innings to win for the first time in four starts.

Toronto’s Chris Bassitt (10-6) took his first loss since June 13 at Baltimore, allowing four runs and seven hits in six innings.

Mountcastle hit a two-out, two-run double in the first. Henderson led off the third with his 17th homer, and Mountcastle added a sacrifice fly later in the inning.

Gibson left after walking Matt Chapman to begin the seventh. Left-hander Danny Coulombe came on and walked Daulton Varsho on four pitches but recovered by getting Alejandro Kirk to pop up, then striking out pinch-hitter Jordan Luplow and Kevin Kiermaier.

Yennier Canó gave up a leadoff home run to Merrifield in the eighth and left after issuing a pair of one-out walks to Brandon Belt and Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

Félix Bautista came on and struck out Chapman looking, then retired Varsho on a flyball. The Orioles’ dominant closer threw a season-high 35 pitches while lowering his ERA to 0.87.