Austin Riley homers for 4th straight game to help Atlanta Braves beat Milwaukee Brewers 6-4

Austin Riley had spent all year wondering when he would have the type of hot streak that could carry Atlanta’s loaded lineup.

That moment arrived this week.

Riley homered for the fifth time in his last four games, and the Braves beat the Milwaukee Brewers 6-4 in a Friday night matchup of division leaders. The All-Star third baseman is 8 for 17 with 13 RBIs during the surge, going deep in each of the four games.

Riley became the first Braves player with at least five homers and 13 RBIs in a four-game stretch since Hall of Famer Eddie Mathews in September 1959, back when the Braves were still calling Milwaukee home.

“Since I’ve been up here, I go through that little stretch where things go really well,” Riley said. “I felt like this whole season I’ve been fighting to get to that. I feel comfortable right now.”

Riley hit a two-run homer in the third inning, and then singled and scored in the fifth. He went 2 for 4 a day after he hit a three-run homer in the eighth inning of a 7-5 victory over Arizona.

The Braves went ahead to stay with three runs in the second inning, including Orlando Arcia’s two-run homer.

Willy Adames hit a two-run shot for Milwaukee, and William Contreras went 2 for 4 and scored twice in his first game against his former team.

Milwaukee made it interesting in the ninth, with Atlanta holding out closer Raisel Iglesias after he pitched on Tuesday and Thursday.

Kirby Yates struck out Milwaukee’s first two batters and then got ahead 0-2 in the count against Andruw Monasterio. That’s when things started getting dicey.

Yates walked Monasterio and Brice Turang. Blake Perkins then hit a sharp liner down the first-base line that landed foul before he struck out looking to end an 11-pitch at-bat.

“We gave ourselves a chance,” Brewers manager Craig Counsell said. “Perk had a heck of an at-bat, missed a ball (foul) by four or five feet.”

Yates, a closer earlier in his career, earned his second save in five opportunities.

“You don’t want to give in, you don’t want to lose the game, so you just get out there and compete,” Yates said. “Being in that situation a few times before kind of helps you I guess calm your nerves.”

After relying almost entirely on fastballs and splitters, Yates finally ended the game with a breaking pitch.

“I probably throw it like a curveball, but people probably call it a slider,” Yates said. “It’s a breaking ball.”

Milwaukee’s Freddy Peralta (6-8) allowed just one hit over six shutout innings in his last start, but he struggled against the Braves’ potent lineup. He was charged with six runs and six hits in five innings.

The Brewers wasted another outstanding performance from their bullpen, which has thrown 24 2/3 straight scoreless innings. Bryse Wilson struck out five over three innings and J.C. Mejía retired the side in order in the ninth.

Braves starter Michael Soroka (2-1) gave up six hits and four runs in six innings. He struck out four and walked two.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Braves: LHP Max Fried allowed six hits and three runs over 3 1/3 innings in a rehabilitation appearance for Triple-A Gwinnett. Fried, who last pitched for the Braves on May 5 due to a forearm injury, threw 65 pitches.

RHP Adrian Houser (3-2, 3.79 ERA) starts for the Brewers on Saturday, and RHP Allan Winans will make his major league debut for the Braves.

