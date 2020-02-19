Auston Matthews Net Worth, Second-highest Paid Player In NHL And Personal Life

Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews scored his 43rd goal of the season in his side's 2-5 loss to Pittsburgh Penguins on Tuesday night (Wednesday IST). The 22-year-old has been in fine form this season, helping Maple Leaves battle for the top spot in Atlantic Division with Boston Bruins and Tampa Bay Lightning. With Auston Matthews, John Tavares and Mitch Marner in their ranks, Maple Leafs had the highest combined salary last year. While Maple Leafs are looking to end their 52-year drought for the Stanley Cup, we take look at Auston Matthews' net worth and the astonishing spendings by the Maple Leafs.

.@SportChek Player Alert: The @MapleLeafs have agreed to terms with forward Auston Matthews on a five-year contract extension.



Details >> https://t.co/RykqsNzbr9#LeafsForever

Auston Matthews net worth

The top draft pick in 2016, signed an extension with the Maple Leaves in 2019, making him the second-highest paid player in NHL. According to celebstrendingnow, Auston Matthews' net worth is a whopping $63 million.

Auston Matthews net worth and salary

Forbes reports that the 2019 extension allowed Auston Matthews to draw a paycheck of $11.6 million annually. Including bonuses, Matthews can earn up to $15.9 million annually. He makes a further $2.3 million through his various endorsements. Matthews was the cover athlete for EA Sports’ NHL 20, while also starring in a commercial for Apple.

Auston Matthews net worth and NHL contract details

At the age of 22, Auston Matthews is already a bonafide star in the league. Matthews grew out of his rookie contract last year to sign a reported five-year extension.

Matthews has so far played 273 games for Toronto, registering 154 goals and 123 assists. The 22-year-old is also enjoying his best season in the league, scoring 43 goals in 61 games. NHL stats also suggest he is averaging career highs in Face-Off Percentage and Power Play Points (22).

Auston Matthews is the first @MapleLeafs player to reach the 70-point mark in 59 games or fewer since Mats Sundin in 1996-97 (57 GP). #NHLStats

Auston Matthews moustache hype? Here what Matthews has to say

Auston Matthews girlfriend and personal life

Born in California, Matthews moved to Scottsdale, Arizona at a young age. Auston Matthews is currently dating Arizona native Emily Rutledge.

