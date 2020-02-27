World Series Of Darts Will Return To Australia, Wollongong, Townsville To Host PDC Events

Australia is preparing to host the World Series of Darts at the WIN Entertainment Centre in Wollongong on August 14 and 15. The New South Wales Darts Masters will be held just before the Queensland Darts Masters at the Townsville Entertainment & Convention Centre on August 28 and 29, as per reports. It is expected to be loaded with full of fun and excitement. As per reports, one of the match is scheduled to take place in Hamilton, New Zealand at Claudelands Arena on August 21 and 22.

READ: Alarie Helps No. 25 Princeton Women Roll By Dartmouth 87-55

Fallon Sherrock will be featuring in all 2020 PDC World Series of Darts events...



➡️ https://t.co/epoMhO1ME0



New York 🎟 https://t.co/nkqYARWqbn

Denmark 🎟 https://t.co/LdBWlLUmnS

New Zealand 📃 https://t.co/m1DQDhP2DS pic.twitter.com/MfKgtSvmsb — PDC Darts (@OfficialPDC) December 29, 2019

'Attention will be on local stars'

Matthew Porter, PDC Chief Executive said that they have travelled across Australia in recent years with the World Series of Darts. Porter said that it will be exciting to visit Wollongong and Townsville for the first time in 2020 to conduct these fantastic events to new audiences. He added that it is an incredible opportunity to see the world's top darts live playing in the high-profile international tournaments. He also added that all the attention will be on the local stars from Australia and New Zealand after Damon Heta's amazing achievement winning in Brisbane last year.

READ: Llewellyn Helps Princeton Slip Past Dartmouth 65-62

Fans have an amazing opportunity to come across dart stars like Simon 'The Wizard' Whitlock, Kyle Anderson, Peter Wright, Michael van Gerwen, and Fallon Sherrock. Sherrock came to limelight late last year when she became the first woman to beat a man in a PDC World Darts Championships match. The 25-year-old managed to turn the game upside down and stun the crowd as she defeated Evetts, who was ranked 77 in the world at the time. Sherrock is the fifth woman to participate in the men's PDC Championships. She garnered attention after winning the UK and Ireland women's qualifying event.

READ: Dartis Scores 27 To Lead Ohio Past Cent. Michigan 77-69

READ: Knight Scores 23 To Lift Dartmouth Past Columbia 65-63