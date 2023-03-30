Australian GP 2023: Full Schedule, Live Streaming For F1 Practice, Qualifying & Main Race

Two weeks after the racing world witnessed a dramatic conclusion to the Formula 1 2023 Saudi Arabian GP, the grid is all set for the Round 3 of the season in Melbourne. The reigning world champion Max Verstappen heads into the F1 2023 Australian GP with just one point lead over teammate Sergio Perez in the 2023 Drivers world championship standings. While Perez won the second round of the season at Jeddah, Verstappen stole the point for the fastest lap and finished at P2 to maintain his lead in the championship.

Meanwhile, Fernando Alonso became a big talking point for the paddock after the Saudi Arabian GP because of what happened after the podium celebrations. Alonso was handed a 10 seconds penalty after the race, which demoted him to a P4 finish. However, the stewards later reinstated Alonso’s podium finish as he ended up earning the 100th podium finish of his career.

Will Ferrari and Mercedes gain places in the F1 standings?

Heading into the Albert Park circuit, Ferrari and Mercedes will be looking for a better weekend. On the other hand, McLaren would be hoping to leave their woes behind and come up with a better performance in the first home race for rookie Oscar Piastri. In the meantime, check out the full schedule, venue details, and live-streaming details of the F1 Australian GP 2023.

Australian GP schedule for Round 3 of the F1 2023 season

Practice 1 on Friday, March 31 from 7:00 AM IST to 8:00 AM IST

Practice 2 on Friday, March 31 from 10:30 AM IST to 11:30 AM IST

Practice 3 on Saturday, April 1 from 7:00 AM IST to 8:00 AM IST

Qualifying session on Saturday, April 1 from 10:30 AM IST to 11:30 AM IST

Main Race on Sunday, April 2 from 10:30 AM IST onwards

Where will the F1 Australian GP 2023 take place?

The Formula 1 Australian GP 2023 is scheduled to be held at the Albert Park Grand Prix Circuit, which is 5.027 km (3.124 miles) long.

How to watch Australian GP in India?

Unfortunately for Indian F1 fans, the Australian GP 2023 will not be telecasted in India.

How to watch the F1 Australian GP live streaming 2023 in India?

Indian F1 fans can get access to the live streaming of the Australian GP 2023 by subscribing to F1 TV Pro. Formula 1 launched its exclusive streaming service in India earlier this year. The monthly subscription for F1 TV Pro is said to be INR 399, while the annual subscription is said to be priced at INR 2999.