Australian GP 2023: Full Schedule, Live Streaming For F1 Practice, Qualifying & Main Race

Quick links:
Image: AP
Two weeks after the racing world witnessed a dramatic conclusion to the Formula 1 2023 Saudi Arabian GP, the grid is all set for the Round 3 of the season in Melbourne. The reigning world champion Max Verstappen heads into the F1 2023 Australian GP with just one point lead over teammate Sergio Perez in the 2023 Drivers world championship standings. While Perez won the second round of the season at Jeddah, Verstappen stole the point for the fastest lap and finished at P2 to maintain his lead in the championship.
Meanwhile, Fernando Alonso became a big talking point for the paddock after the Saudi Arabian GP because of what happened after the podium celebrations. Alonso was handed a 10 seconds penalty after the race, which demoted him to a P4 finish. However, the stewards later reinstated Alonso’s podium finish as he ended up earning the 100th podium finish of his career.
Heading into the Albert Park circuit, Ferrari and Mercedes will be looking for a better weekend. On the other hand, McLaren would be hoping to leave their woes behind and come up with a better performance in the first home race for rookie Oscar Piastri. In the meantime, check out the full schedule, venue details, and live-streaming details of the F1 Australian GP 2023.
The Formula 1 Australian GP 2023 is scheduled to be held at the Albert Park Grand Prix Circuit, which is 5.027 km (3.124 miles) long.
Unfortunately for Indian F1 fans, the Australian GP 2023 will not be telecasted in India.
Indian F1 fans can get access to the live streaming of the Australian GP 2023 by subscribing to F1 TV Pro. Formula 1 launched its exclusive streaming service in India earlier this year. The monthly subscription for F1 TV Pro is said to be INR 399, while the annual subscription is said to be priced at INR 2999.