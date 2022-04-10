Australian GP Live Stream: How To Watch F1 2022 Race On TV And Online In India & UK?

Quick links:
Image: AP
After an eventful and dramatic qualifying session at Albert Park on Saturday, Ferrari F1's Charles Leclerc grabbed pole position ahead of Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen. The Monégasque was a whopping 0.286s faster than the Dutchman, at a track where most drivers were separated by two tenths or less.
After having grabbed pole position, Leclerc will hope to win the Australian Grand Prix to extend his lead at the top of the F1 Drivers' Championships standings. Ahead of Sunday's main race, here is a look at how to watch F1 live in India and the UK, and the Australian GP live streaming details.
Fans wondering how to watch the Australian GP live in India can tune in to the Star Sports Network, which has the official telecasting rights in the country. As for the live stream of all F1 races, fans can tune in to the Disney+ Hotstar app. The main race will commence live at 10:30 AM IST on Sunday, April 10. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live updates of the race on the official social media handles of the respective teams and F1.
As for motorsports fans in the UK, they can catch all the action of the Australian GP main race on the Sky Sports Network. Meanwhile, the Australian GP live stream can be watched on the SkyGp app.
1) Charles Leclerc - Ferrari
2) Max Verstappen - Red Bull Racing
3) Sergio Perez - Red Bull Racing
4) Lando Norris - McLaren
5) Lewis Hamilton - Mercedes
6) George Russell - Mercedes
7) Daniel Ricciardo - McLaren
8) Esteban Ocon - Alpine
9) Carlos Sainz - Ferrari
10) Fernando Alonso - Alpine
11) Pierre Gasly - AlphaTauri
12) Valtteri Bottas - Alfa Romeo
13) Yuki Tsunoda - AlphaTauri
14) Zhou Guanyu - Alfa Romeo
15) Mick Schumacher - Haas
16) Alex Albon - Williams
17) Kevin Magnussen - Haas
18) Sebastian Vettel - Aston Martin
19) Nicholas Latifi - Williams
20) Lance Stroll - Aston Martin