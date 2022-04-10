Last Updated:

Australian GP Live Stream: How To Watch F1 2022 Race On TV And Online In India & UK?

After an eventful and dramatic qualifying session at Albert Park, Ferrari F1's Charles Leclerc grabbed pole position ahead of Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen.

Australian GP live stream

After an eventful and dramatic qualifying session at Albert Park on Saturday, Ferrari F1's Charles Leclerc grabbed pole position ahead of Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen. The Monégasque was a whopping 0.286s faster than the Dutchman, at a track where most drivers were separated by two tenths or less.

After having grabbed pole position, Leclerc will hope to win the Australian Grand Prix to extend his lead at the top of the F1 Drivers' Championships standings. Ahead of Sunday's main race, here is a look at how to watch F1 live in India and the UK, and the Australian GP live streaming details.

Australian GP live stream details in India

Fans wondering how to watch the Australian GP live in India can tune in to the Star Sports Network, which has the official telecasting rights in the country. As for the live stream of all F1 races, fans can tune in to the Disney+ Hotstar app. The main race will commence live at 10:30 AM IST on Sunday, April 10. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live updates of the race on the official social media handles of the respective teams and F1.

How to watch the Australian GP live in UK?

As for motorsports fans in the UK, they can catch all the action of the Australian GP main race on the Sky Sports Network. Meanwhile, the Australian GP live stream can be watched on the SkyGp app.

Australian GP qualifying complete results

1) Charles Leclerc - Ferrari

2) Max Verstappen - Red Bull Racing

3) Sergio Perez - Red Bull Racing

4) Lando Norris - McLaren

5) Lewis Hamilton - Mercedes

6) George Russell - Mercedes

7) Daniel Ricciardo - McLaren

8) Esteban Ocon - Alpine

9) Carlos Sainz - Ferrari

10) Fernando Alonso - Alpine

11) Pierre Gasly - AlphaTauri

12) Valtteri Bottas - Alfa Romeo

13) Yuki Tsunoda - AlphaTauri

14) Zhou Guanyu - Alfa Romeo

15) Mick Schumacher - Haas

16) Alex Albon - Williams

17) Kevin Magnussen - Haas

18) Sebastian Vettel - Aston Martin

19) Nicholas Latifi - Williams

20) Lance Stroll - Aston Martin

