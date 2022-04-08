Australian GP: Will Sebastian Vettel Be Penalized For Moped Ride Back To Pits? Read

Four-time F1 Drivers' Champion Sebastian Vettel had an eventful return to the grid after he missed the first two races of the season owing to testing positive for COVID. In the very first practice session of his return to the Australian GP, the German racer retired his Aston Martin car after suffering an engine failure. With him unable to return his car to the pits, he had a moped ride back, an incident that may see him getting penalized by the FIA.

Will Sebastian Vettel be penalized at Australian GP?

Following Sebastian Vettel's 'unauthorized' use of a scooter on the track, he has been summoned to the F1 stewards. As per Article 26.7 of the F1 sporting regulations, in the five minutes after every practice session, no one is allowed on the track, at pit entry or at the pit exit except:

"Marshals or other authorised personnel in the execution of their duty. Drivers when driving or on foot, having first received permission to do so from a marshal. Team personnel when either pushing a car or clearing equipment from the grid after all cars able to do so have left the grid on the formation lap. Team personnel when assisting marshals to remove a car from the grid after the start of the sprint session or the race."

Vettel used a moped ride to get back to the pits after his Aston Martin suffered an engine issue, resulting in him having to stop midway on the tracks. While using the scooter, the 34-year old attempt to thrill the fans by waving to them. At one point, he also had both his hands up in the air as seen in the video below:

This is the most iconic end to a practice session we can remember 😅#AusGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/4jPlAZotzd — Formula 1 (@F1) April 8, 2022

Vettel explains how it felt to watch F1 while away

According to F1.com, Sebastian Vettel, who was away from F1 due to testing positive for COVID, said, "It was strange, strange to watch, but at the same point I had races where I was feeling a bit ill and raced, but it was not possible [this time]. It was definitely the right decision. Strange to watch, but on the other hand also interesting to see how it looks from the outside."

As for Nico Hulkenberg replacing him as the reserve driver, he added, "And Nico I think did really well, obviously with zero preparation to jump in and do that kind of job. And I was part of all the meetings, briefings, listening to the drivers all the time. I tried to make the most of it, but it was a bit strange."