How To Buy Australian Grand Prix Tickets? Australian GP Date, Time And F1 Live News

The much anticipated 2020 F1 season is a couple of days away as drivers are all set to burn the tires when the season gets underway at the Australian Grand Prix from March 13-15, at Melbourne’s Albert Park. Six-Time F1 World Champion Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes will look to equal Ferrari legend Michael Schumacher's record of seven titles as he aims for a win at the Australian Grand Prix.

F1 world all set for Australian Grand Prix

The Australian Grand Prix time for the qualifying session starts from 11:30 AM IST and will go on till 12:30 PM IST on Saturday, March 14. The Australian Grand Prix time for the main race on Sunday, 15th March will be 10:40 AM IST.

F1: How to buy Australian Grand Prix tickets

For F1 fans wondering how to buy Australian Grand Prix tickets, then one can buy Australian Grand Prix tickets by logging onto the official F1 website called tickets.formula1.com

F1: Australian Grand Prix schedule

In the season-opening Australian Grand Prix race in Melbourne, drivers from other teams will look to stop Lewis Hamilton and his dominant Mercedes team. But Hamilton's quest for a seventh F1 title has taken a back seat following Coronavirus issue. The Coronavirus outbreak has already forced the postponement of the Chinese GP originally scheduled for April 19. There are some doubts on whether the inaugural Vietnam GP, the third race this season, will go ahead on April 5.

Three staff members of Formula One teams have been isolated at the Australian Grand Prix while tests continue to be conducted to see if they have Coronavirus, officials said on Wednesday. Two members were from the Haas F1 team and one from McLaren. In other news, Australia opened a US$1.6 billion healthcare war chest in a bid to slow the spread of Coronavirus, as locally detected infections hit 122. With concerns growing, race chiefs said drivers will not take part in the usual autograph sessions with fans or pose for selfies, while Renault drivers Daniel Ricciardo and Esteban Ocon pulled out of the scheduled press conference on Wednesday.

