Australian Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton Could Face Hefty Fine In Wake Of F1 Jewellery Ban

Following the short break following the F1 races in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia, the drivers are ready to drive in the upcoming Australian Grand Prix. The Australian Grand Prix will be a chance for Lewis Hamilton to close the gap on current leader Charles Leclerc on the driver's points table. Before the battle gets underway at the Albert Park Circuit, the FIA banned drivers from wearing jewellery during the racing event. The F1 jewellery ban has been introduced as a safety precaution in order to reduce the risk drivers face when they need to escape from a car following a crash.

Lewis Hamilton could be punished over F1 jewellery ban

Following the announcement made by FIA over F1 jewellery ban, Lewis Hamilton joked that he may have to break F1's jewellery rule because he “really can't take out” his body piercings. Hamilton said: “Well I’ve got certain piercings that I really just can’t take out, that not many people know of… Nah I’m kidding! It’s been the rule forever, since I’ve been here it’s been the rule, so nothing new. I’m just going to come with more jewellery next week.”

As per reports, the F1 jewellery ban reminder has come after several drivers were spotted wearing rings and bracelets when in their cars. However, the ruling will not come into effect while the drivers wear jewellery when they are in and around the paddock. However, besides that, any breach is likely to be met with a fine, rather than any kind of sporting penalty.

Lewis Hamilton ban: What does FIA have to say on F1 jewellery ban

According to a report by Express.co.uk FIA race director, Niels Wittich had already referenced (F1 jewellery ban) it in Jeddah last time out but this is the first time he has specifically highlighted it in the race notes. Wittich noted: “The wearing of jewellery in the form of body piercing or metal neck chains is prohibited during the competition and may therefore be checked before the start.”

Schedule for the Formula One Australian Grand Prix weekend-

April 9 (Saturday) - Third Practice Session from 8:30 AM IST to 9:30 AM IST

April 9 (Saturday) - Qualifying Session from 11:30 AM IST to 12:30 AM IST

April 10 (Sunday) - Main Race from 10:30 AM IST to 12:30 AM IST