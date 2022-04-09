Australian Grand Prix Qualifying Results: Full Standings After Intense & Dramatic Session

Even though it was the Red Bulls of Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez who dominated Q1 and Q2 respectively, it was Ferrari F1's Charles Leclerc who took the Australian Grand Prix pole after an intense and dramatic qualifying session that had several red flag incidents. Ahead of what promises to be an entertaining race at Albert Park, here is a look at the complete Australian GP qualifying results.

Australian GP qualifying results: Leclerc ahead of Verstappen

After a relatively difficult Q1 and Q2 sessions, Charles Leclerc delivered a staggering lap time of 1:17.868 to keep the Red Bull duo of Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez behind him. The Dutchman was a whopping 0.286s slower in second, at a track where most drivers were separated by two tenths or less.

Meanwhile, Perez, who is being investigated for not slowing during a caution in Q1, was 0.372s slower than Leclerc. It remains to be seen if the Mexican will get a penalty for the same, which could change the order of the grid, with McLaren F1's Lando Norris just behind him in fourth. Norris is followed by the Mercedes F1 duo of seven-time Drivers' Champion Lewis Hamilton in fifth and George Russell in tenth, while Ricciardo is only seventh in the other McLaren.

He was on an absolute flyer up until this moment!



No doubt @alo_oficial will be giving it everything to show his pace once again in Sunday's race 💪#AusGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/pPZ30ryPxW — Formula 1 (@F1) April 9, 2022

Shockingly, Carlos Sainz could only make ninth fastest in Q3 after a red flag incident caused by Fernando Alonso's crash resulted in him failing to clock in a quicker lap in the final qualifying session. Alonso himself was tenth fastest as a result, while his Alpine teammate Esteban Ocon was in eighth. Below are all the results from P11 to P20:

11) Pierre Gasly - AlphaTauri

12) Valtteri Bottas - Alfa Romeo

13) Yuki Tsunoda - AlphaTauri

14) Zhou Guanyu - Alfa Romeo

15) Mick Schumacher - Haas

16) Alex Albon - Williams

17) Kevin Magnussen - Haas

18) Sebastian Vettel - Aston Martin

19) Nicholas Latifi - Williams

20) Lance Stroll - Aston Martin

How to watch Australian Grand Prix live in India?

Fans wondering how to watch the Australian Grand Prix live in India can tune in to the Star Sports Network. As for the live stream of all F1 races, fans can tune in to the Disney+ Hotstar app. The main Australian GP race will commence live at 10:30 AM IST on Sunday, April 10.