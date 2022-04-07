Australian Grand Prix: What Lies At Stake For Lewis Hamilton & Mercedes Ahead Of F1 Race?

The motorsport world is all set to witness another exciting weekend of Formula One racing, as the action shifts to the Albert Park in Melbourne for the Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix, this weekend. While Ferrari and Red Bull have won one race each heading into the third race of the 2022 season, the biggest upset so far this season have been Mercedes, who were the most dominant team during the Turbo Hybrid era. While Lewis Hamilton finished third in the Bahrain GP, he had difficulty finding pace in the Saudi Arabian GP and ended up finishing at P10.

Although, George Russell has managed P4 and P5 finishes in both the races, Mercedes are expected to step up the game in the Australian GP and are likely to introduce the first significant upgrade of the season. Reports suggest Mercedes will feature an all-new rear wing, which will look to reduce drag. At the same time, the team might also potentially use a newly-designed floor. However, these changes are understood to be only sticking plaster-type mitigations of the aerodynamic problems, while the team researches for a permanent solution.

What has been said so far?

Shedding his thoughts ahead of the Australian GP, Mercedes Team Principal Toto Wolf revealed his thoughts on the team’s performance. “We are in a learning race and the first two weekends have shown we still have plenty to learn. At the moment, our track performance is not meeting our own expectations, but everyone at Brackley and Brixworth is focused on understanding the problems and finding the right solutions,” Wolff said as reported by Formula 1.

Meanwhile, the Albert Park circuit will feature significant changes too for the weekend, which is likely to reward low drag and high speed. Mercedes have lacked these two essential factors in the opening two races of the year, which has made the team earn only 38 points, 40 points behind the current constructor's championship leaders Ferrari. However, with the first updates of Mercedes’ development program set to arrive in Melbourne, the team might be eyeing race wins this weekend. Hamilton currently sits fifth in the 2022 drivers standings with 16 points, while his teammate sith at fourth with 22 points.

(Image: AP/@mercedesamgf1/@f1/Instagram)