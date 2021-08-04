Australia's Olympic Officials Term Their Athletes' Boozy Plane Party An 'unacceptable' Act

After New Zealand's athletes' who were participated in Tokyo Olympics charged for alleged loutish behaviour on their returning flight, Japan Airlines have made similar allegations against the Australian players who vomited and disrupted passengers on their flight. According to a report by a Sydney-based newspaper- The Daily Telegraph, teams of men's rugby and football were allegedly involved in hours of rowdy and drunken antics on the 10-hour return flight from Tokyo to Sydney. It’s the second reported incident involving Australian teams this week.

Co-passengers complain Japan airlines regarding Australian athletes boozy plane party

The report also said that some of the flight passengers had complained that they were enjoying the booze throughout the flight and was misbehaved with the flight crews when they interrupted them for their 'unacceptable' behaviour. Some of the co-passengers also alleged that the players raided the alcohol stored in the galley of the plane, despite pleas by the airline staff not to do so. Apart from these, one passenger alleged that the players had vomited in the lavatory that made the fellow passenger face difficulty for the 10-hour long journey.

Olympic officials assured strict action against players involved in the boozy plane party

Also, some of the players were not wearing masks, thus flouting the covid guidelines, alleged one of the co-passengers. Reacting to the matter, Australia's Olympic chef de mission, Ian Andrew Chesterman AM, marked the behaviour of his team members 'completely intolerable' and added that the matter has been taken seriously by the concerned department. Chesterman said that he is upset about the unruly behaviour of some of the team members of the men's rugby and football. He said that the responsible members have damaged the reputation of the whole team which has represented the country very proudly.

Chesterman also confirmed that the Japan Airlines Co has written a complaint to the Australian Olympic Committee against the athletes responsible for the unruly act. Meanwhile, the football committee told the Australia Olympic committee that they are taking full responsibility for their players and asserted that they will be investigating the reports. Australia Olympic Committee CEO Matt Carroll, in a statement, termed the act 'extremely disappointing' and added both rugby and football teams have sincerely apologized to the Committee members.

In a similar incident, New Zealand's athletes have also presented their unruly behaviour on a flight from Tokyo to Christchurch. They even had thrown used facemasks at cabin crew. According to the reports, one of the pilots came out from the cockpit and told the players to settle down.

(Image Credit: AP/Pixabay)