Austrian GP: Engine Failure Forces Carlos Sainz To Exit F1 Race With Car In Flames; Watch

Ferrari endured a mixed day at the F1 Austrian GP with Charles LeClerc pipping Max Verstappen for the victory, while his teammate Carlos Sainz's engine fire during Lap 58 forced him out of the race. It was Leclerc's first victory since the Australian GP in April. After a second-place at the United States GP in May, Leclerc's five races included two DNFs, two fourth places and one fifth. Sainz on the other hand had won the F1 British GP last week and was in contention for a podium finish before his car caught fire.

Austrian GP: Carlos Sainz's car fire dents Ferrari's double podium finish

Carlos Sainz looked set to overtake Max Verstappen during the race before smoke was seen coming from the back of his Ferrari. The Spaniard's car began rolling backwards while he was still stuck inside before he was helped by marshalls. He jumped out of his car after it caught fire in Spielberg.

the footage which shows carlos sainz signaling for help from the marshal. the fire was so close on him and he struggled to leave the car.



what the fuck is this response? there is a considerable lack of urgency present in this situation. pic.twitter.com/DfCEB03rRQ — ً (@forsainz) July 10, 2022

Following the crash, Sainz said “Yes, it was a very tricky situation because I wanted to jump out, but the car was rolling backwards and I didn’t want the car to roll back forever and I knew I was catching a bit of fire and I was waiting for the marshals to come. They never came until quite late, so it was a bit of a moment, but nothing happened.” This was the fourth time Sainz suffered a mechanical fault this season. Sainz's car trouble saw Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton take the final podium place, his second such finish in as many races.

Austrian GP drivers' standings

Following the win at the Austrian GP Charles Leclerc maintains his second spot in the F1 Drivers standings 38 points behind current leader and defending F1 champion Max Verstappen. The Red Bull driver picked up a bonus point for the fastest lap to go with the eight points he took by winning Saturday’s sprint race. The Monaco driver held on to beat second-place Verstappen by 1.5 seconds. Verstappen had started from pole ahead of Leclerc and Sainz

Lewis Hamilton finished in the third spot, while his teammate George Russell finished fourth despite the early collision with Red Bull's Sergio Perez. Esteban Ocon celebrated his 100th F1 race with fifth place for Alpine ahead of Mick Schumacher who finished sixth after securing his first career points with eighth place at Silverstone. Lando Norris of McLaren who finished seventh was followed by Kevin Magnussen of Haas, Teammate Daniel Ricciardo and Fernando Alonso of Alpine.