Austrian GP: Lewis Hamilton Raises Concerns After Fans Face 'racist & Homophobic Abuse'

Seven-time F1 Drivers' Champion Lewis Hamilton has raised concerns about the abuse that some of the fans have been subjected to at the Austrian Grand Prix this weekend. The Brit has strongly condemned the abuse and has urged fans to report such incidents to the circuit security, stating that 'we cannot sit back and allow this to continue'.

Shortly after F1 released an official statement to inform fans that they were going to investigate the abuse a certain section of the crowd had faced during the Austrian GP on Saturday, Lewis Hamilton took to his Instagram handle to post a story, where he made it clear that attending a race event should not be a 'source of anxiety or pain'.

The Mercedes F1 driver wrote, "Disgusted and disappointed to hear that some fans are facing racist, homophobic and generally abusive behaviour at the circuit this weekend. Attending the Austrian Grand Prix or any GP should never be a source of anxiety and pain for fans and something must be done to ensure that races are safe spaces for all."

He concluded his post by stating, "Please if you see this happening, report it to circuit security and F1. We cannot sit back and allow this to continue." Hamilton's comments come after F1 had posted a statement that they would be investigating the reports of the fan behaviors.

Formula 1's statemnt read, "We have been made aware of reports that some fans have been subject to completely unacceptable comments by others at the Austrian Grand Prix. We take these matters very seriously, have raised them with the promoter and event security, and will be speaking to those who reported the incidents. This kind of behaviour is unacceptable and will not be tolerated."

While Hamilton raised concerns about the reported abuses, he was also unimpressed by the cheers he faced on Friday after he crashed during qualifying. Speaking about the crowd's reaction, the Brit said (as quoted by Motorsport.com), "I'm grateful that I wasn't in a hospital, and I wasn't heavily injured, but you should never cheer someone's downfall or someone's injury or crash. It shouldn't have happened in Silverstone, even though it wasn't obviously a crash, and it shouldn't have happened here."