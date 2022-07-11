'Austrian GP Track Limits A Joke': F1 Drivers Slam Officiating After 43 Incidents Reported

F1 drivers have slammed the Austrian Grand Prix track limits by referring to them as a 'bit of a joke' after 43 incidents were reported over the course of the race. Considering the layout of the Red Bull Ring, drivers have often been seen going off the track, which is often deemed to be a breach of track limits at this venue. Four drivers were given penalties during the race after they breached track limits on at least three occasions - Sebastian Vettel, Lando Norris, Pierre Gasly and Guanyu Zhou.

Verstappen & Norris lead complaints of track limits at Austrian GP

F1 races have often requested consistency in the decision-making of the race director and the stewards, and while they may have received that at the Austrian GP, they were yet unhappy with the decisions. Speaking after the race, reigning champion Max Verstappen said (as quoted by Motorsport.com), "The track limits debate this weekend has been a bit of a joke, not only in F1 but in F2 and F3."

Always expect a little bit of drama after lights out in Austria 🍿#AustrianGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/M9zOYYwPlu — Formula 1 (@F1) July 11, 2022

The Dutchman went on to add, "It’s easy to say from the outside, yeah, but you just have to stay within the white lines. It sounds very easy, but it’s not, because when you go that quickly through a corner and some of them are a bit blind, you have a bit more understeer, tyres are wearing, and it’s easy to go over the white line."

The Red Bull Racing driver does not see the reason to penalize drivers as they do not gain any advantage by going off the track, a criterion that has often been used in F1 to penalize racers. "But do you actually gain time? Maybe yes, maybe not," added Verstappen. "To be honest, it’s only like two or three corners where you can go a bit wider. I don’t think we should have this, ah you went 1mm over, that’s a penalty or whatever. Then just add a wall or bring some gravel back."

Meanwhile, Lando Norris, who was penalised for breaching track limits, added, "I had one in Turn 1 or wherever my penalty was. I just like locked up the front tyre, I hit the sausage [kerb], I’ve lost like a second up the hill - and then I just get track limits for that. I’ve been punished enough because I’ve lost one second. It’s a bit stupid, some of them. And it’s life and it’s the same for everyone, and we want consistency and so on."

With F1 set to take to the Paul Ricard Circuit next, a place where track limits are often a hot topic, it remains to be seen if the race directors and stewards make any changes in their decision-making.