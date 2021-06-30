Austrian Grand Prix 2021 Full Schedule, Live Stream, Prediction And Preview

F1 heads to the Austrian Grand Prix 2021 this weekend with reigning Constructors' Champions Mercedes F1 on the back foot. Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton began the F1 2021 season on a flyer as they won three of the first four Grand Prix. However, the tables turned from that moment as Red Bull Racing fought back to win four consecutive races in a row. F1 fans will hope that the cagey affair between the two rivals continues this weekend at the Red Bull Ring in Austria. Here are the details of the Austrian Grand Prix schedule and our prediction for the same.

Austrian Grand Prix prediction and preview

It seems Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes F1 have already conceded defeat heading into this weekend's race in Austria after finishing a staggering 33 seconds behind Red Bull's Max Verstappen. Hamilton insisted that his team are in desperate need of an upgrade if they are to go toe to toe with the runaway leaders. "Whilst there's a really long way to go, with speed like that we've not really got much that we can do. I don't know, we've just got to keep pushing. I've got confidence in the team we'll somehow find something. We need an upgrade of some sort. We need to find some performance from somewhere," said the reigning Drivers' Champion.

With the Austrian GP set to take place at the same track as the Styrian Grand Prix last weekend, our Austrian Grand Prix prediction is a win for Red Bull Racing.

Austrian Grand Prix schedule

Friday, July 2

Free Practice One: 3:00 PM IST to 4:00 PM IST (10:30 AM BST to 11:30 AM BST)

Free Practice Two: 6:30 PM IST to 7:30 PM IST (2:00 PM BST to 3:00 PM BST)

Saturday, July 3

Free Practice Three: 3:30 PM IST to 4:30 PM IST (11:00 AM BST to 12:00 PM BST)

Qualifying: 6:30 PM IST to 7:30 PM IST (2:00 PM BST to 3:00 PM BST)

Sunday, July 4

Main Race: 6:30 PM IST to 8:30 PM IST (2:00 PM BST to 4:00 PM BST)

How to watch Austrian Grand Prix 2021 live in India? Austrian Grand Prix live stream details

For fans wondering how to watch Austrian Grand Prix 2021 live in India can tune into Star Sports Select 2 SD/HD, the official Austrian GP channel in India. Furthermore, the Austrian Grand Prix live stream will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar VIP app. Meanwhile, fans can also follow the live updates of the Austrian GP on the social media of F1 and the respected teams.

Image Credits: F1/Instagram