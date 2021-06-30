Austrian Grand Prix Track: Weather Forecast, Wind Speed And All About Red Bull Ring

As F1 heads to the Austrian Grand Prix circuit this week, F1 fans will hope for a Mercedes F1 comeback after Red Bull Racing demolished them last week at the Styrian Grand Prix. Max Verstappen beat reigning Drivers' Champion Lewis Hamilton by a staggering 33-second margin and lapped more than half the field. Verstappen's win at the Red Bull Ring made it four consecutive victories for the Austrian outfit, the first time since 2013. With F1 again heading to the Red Bull Ring this weekend, here is the detailed information about the Austrian Grand Prix track and the weather forecast ahead of this weekend's race.

Austrian Grand Prix track information and Red Bull Ring laps for the main race

The Austrian Grand Prix 2021 will take place at the Red Bull Ring. The Austrian Grand Prix circuit has a length of 4.318 km with drivers completing 71 Red Bull Ring laps for the main race. The Austrian Grand Prix track record is held by Kimi Raikkonen, who clocked in a 1:06.957 in 2018.

Austrian Grand Prix weather forecast

According to the Austrian Grand Prix weather forecast, rainy conditions are once again expected for this weekend. Forecasts suggest Friday, July 2, will have a 63 % chance of rain with temperatures expected between 51 and 70 Fahrenheit. As for Saturday, July 3, there is a 59 % chance of rain with temperatures expected to be slightly warmer than Friday. However, the chances of rain increase to 70 % on Sunday, July 4, with similar temperatures expected to that of Saturday.

Austrian Grand Prix wind speed

As per the Austrian Grand Prix wind speed data, wind gusts of 6 mph can be expected across the track on Friday. However, the intensity of the wind is likely to reduce on Saturday with gusts speed expected to reach as high as 4 mph. Meanwhile, on Sunday 5 mph wind gust speeds can be expected.

How to watch Austrian Grand Prix 2021 live in India? Austrian Grand Prix live stream details

For fans wondering how to watch Austrian Grand Prix 2021 live in India can tune into Star Sports Select 2 SD/HD, the official Austrian GP channel in India. Furthermore, the Austrian Grand Prix live stream will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar VIP app. Meanwhile, fans can also follow the live updates of the Austrian GP on the social media of F1 and the respected teams.

Image Credits: Red Bull Racing/Instagram