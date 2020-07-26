Austrian Rocks Beat Italian Style In Finals To Clinch World's First Online Shooting League

Austrian Rocks, comprising Olympic quota winner Martin Strempfl, Bernhard Pickl, and Georg Zott won the match 10-4 on Sunday.

"The final was a repeat of the OSL’s opening match but just that the winner got switched. The fact was not lost on the victorious team as Bernhard Pickl, who was the day’s next best shooter after Strempfl, drove home the point. The Austrian Rocks were more long lasting than the Italian Style and it was good revenge, The 10-8 loss on July 4 had stayed with the Austrians, and from the beginning they looked like a team on the mission to wipe off that mark", said former India shooter Shimon Sharif, the brain behind the league.

The Austrian team took the opening point but the Italian Style which included two quota winners Marco Suppini and Lorenzo Bacci along with Martina Ziviani won the next two rounds to make it 2-1 in their favour. However, the Austrians fired back strongly to claim 5 points in a row to make it 6-2 after the 8th round. The Italians took two more points on the 9th and 10th rounds to make it 6-4.

Both teams registering an identical 30.6

There was a draw with both teams registering an identical 30.6 in the 12th round after which the Austrians claimed the next 3 points to seal the match in the 15 round. Strempfl was the shooter of the day with a total score of 157.7. The Austrians had lost to Italians 10-8 in the opening match of the league on July 4. Ten matches were held over the month in which teams from six countries participated.

As per the match format, each team comprises of three rifle shooters shooting in every round under the 'Race To 10' format. A point is awarded to the team with a higher total of three shots. The team that reaches 10 points first wins the match.

"I am happy we could pull off the biggest ever online sports event. The online shooting league went off very smoothly and got a good response from the shooting fraternity," Sharif added.

