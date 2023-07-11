AUTO RACING: William Byron Back On Top After 4th Cup Series Win; Verstappen Keeps Rolling, Palou Hopes To

William Byron overcame a spin early in the second stage that put him a lap down and was in the right position when the race at Atlanta was shortened by rain after he took the lead for his series-best fourth victory of the year.

Fast facts: Byron took over the series points lead by 21 over Martin Truex Jr., 36 over Kyle Busch and 37 over Bell. ... The race was stopped with 75 laps to go because of rain and the threat of lightning. Fans were encouraged to leave the stands shortly thereafter with severe weather moving in and NASCAR called it official shortly thereafter. ... Daniel Suarez was second. followed by AJ Allmendinger, Michael McDowell and Busch. ... Richard Childress was the grand marshal in a No. 29 car. Kevin Harvick drove the No. 29 to victory at Atlanta for his first victory in 2001 and drove his final race at the track and had a late spin. He finished 30th.

Points leader John Hunter Nemechek passed Justin Haley at the start of overtime and held off Daniel Hemric to win at Atlanta, his third victory of the season.

Fast facts: Nemechek leads Austin Hill, the only other three-time winner this year, by 16 points and Cole Custer by 45. Fourth-place Allgaier, who is 54 points back, is the only other driver within 150 points of the lead. ... Custer was third, followed by Haley. ... Nemechek, Hill and Allgaier share the lead with nine top-five finishes, and Nemechek leads with 14 top-10s in 17 races. ... The top five in the standings have combined to win 10 races. Four others were won by non-championship contenders.