Autopsy Reports Reveal Shocking Details About Former US Olympic Champion's Death

Torie Bowie, a former Olympic Champions from the United States of America, was found dead at her home in Orlando Florida, in May. She was 32 years old at the time of her unfortunate demise and the cause of her death remained unknown initially. However, as per the autopsy report obtained by USA Today Sports, the star athlete passed away could have passed away due to Eclampsia.

Torie Bowie won three gold medals for the US in the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro

Her management company and the USA Track and Field did not disclose the cause of death initially

Bowie was found dead at her home after police attended a well-being check

Autopsy reports claim Torie Bowie died during childbirth

As per The Guardian, the report from Orange County Medical Examiner Office the 32-year-old was eight months pregnant and was in the process of childbirth when she died. It remains unclear whether or not her family knew about her pregnancy. The report further claims that the star athlete might have passed away due to respiratory distress and eclampsia.

What is Eclampsia?

Eclampsia is a life-threatening condition that can occur in pregnant women, typically after the 20th week of gestation. It is characterized by the onset of seizures or convulsions, often accompanied by high blood pressure and organ damage. Eclampsia is a severe form of preeclampsia, a condition marked by high blood pressure and organ dysfunction during pregnancy.

Meanwhile, popular American broadcaster BET responded to the reports by highlighting the difficulties faced by woman during pregnancy. “We face a much higher risk of maternal death due to various reasons including chronic stress and implicit bias from health care providers. There is so much work to be done to properly protect and advocate for Black women’s health,” an excerpt of BET’s tweet read.

What else do we know about Torie Bowie?

Bowie’s online obituary said she is survived by a daughter named Ariana. It also claims that she had been studying music at the Full Sail University and also worked with underprivileged children. Alongside the three Olympic medals, she also won two World Championship gold medals in 2017 and a bronze medal in 2015.