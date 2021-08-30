Last Updated:

Tokyo Paralympics Avani Lekhara Clinches Gold: Prez Kovind Says 'India Elated', Abhinav Bindra Lauds Shooter

Avani Lekhara received a standing ovation on social media from eminent personalities after she clich gold medal at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020.

Avani Lekhara, Avani Lekhara wins gold

Image: PTI/@AvaniLekhara


Avani Lekhara has etched her name in history books by clinching gold in the Tokyo Paralympics 2020 Women's 10m Air Rifle SH1 event on Monday, By the virtue of this win, not only did she win India's first medal in the ongoing edition of the Paralympic Games but she has become the first woman from the country to win a Paralympics gold medal. 

As Lekhara struck solid gold for India, congratulatory messages started pouring in for the champion shooter. Here are some of them.

President Ram Nath Kovind congratulated Lekhara for creating history and becoming the first Indian woman to win a Gold at the Paralympics. He then added that India is elated by her stellar performance.

Law Minister Kiren Rijiju hailed Lekhara extended his heartfelt congratulations to Lekhara.

Former Team India vice-captain Virender Sehwag and his then team-mate VVS Laxman also congratulated her on the outstanding feat,

2008 Beijing Olympics gold medalist Abhinav Bindra also came forward and gave special mention to the 'brilliant display' shown by Lekhara.

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur lauded Avani Lekhara on the amazing win with a score of 249.6 equalling the world record and Paralympic record.

Avani Lekhara strikes gold at Tokyo Paralympics 2020

Competing in the Women's 10m Air Rifle SH1 final event on Monday, Avani Lekhara won the gold medal with a score of 249.6 equalling the world record and Paralympic record. In fact, the champion shooter had qualified for the final, finishing 7th in the qualification round, with a total score of 621.7. After a slow start, she made up ground and went on to advance to the finals of the showpiece event. She registered good scores of 104.9, 104.8 in her third and fourth attempts to be in contention for the medal before scoring 104.1 in the final round of qualification.

In the finals, Lekhara started out with a score of 52.0, 51.3, and 21.6 in the first three shots. She continued to keep hold of the lead by shooting 20.8, 21.2, and 20.9 in the next three shots. In the last three shots, Lekhara shot 21.2, 20.1, and 20.5 to strike gold for India in the ongoing Paralympics Games.

