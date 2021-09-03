Avani Lekhara Lauded By PM Modi On Becoming First Indian Woman To Bag 2 Paralympic Medals

Prime Minister Narendra Modi came forward and congratulated Avani Lekhara as she became the first Indian woman to win two medals in a single edition of the Paralympic Games on Friday. She scripted history yet again as she won a bronze medal in the Women's 50m rifle 3 positions SH1 on Friday. This is her second medal in the same week. By the virtue of her win, India's overall medal tally has now reached 12. On Monday, the teen shooter had won a historic gold at the women's 10m air rifle standing SH1 Shooting event.

Tokyo Paralympics: PM Narendra Modi congratulates Avani Lekhara

Taking to the micro-blogging site, PM Narendra Modi wrote that he is 'elated' by the 'stupendous' performance of Avani Lekhara and then congratulated the young shooter on bringing home the bronze medal. PM Modi concluded by wishing her luck in her future endeavours.

More glory at the Tokyo #Paralympics. Elated by the stupendous performance of @AvaniLekhara. Congratulations to her on bringing home the Bronze medal. Wishing her the very best for her future endeavours. #Praise4Para — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 3, 2021

Tokyo Paralympics: Second medal for Avani Lekhara

After the end of Shot 10, Avani Lekahara was at the fourth position with a score of 101. She was still at the fourth spot after the end of Shot 15 with a score of 101. There was no stopping her after Shot 25 as she was in the same position with a score of 252.4. However, in the next couple of rounds, she slipped down to the fifth and sixth positions and at one point was staring at elimination. But, that was not to be as she staged a remarkable comeback by clinching the fourth position (425.2) and eventually finishing at the third spot (435.7). He finished with 445.9 to finish at the top of the podium with a bronze.

Avani Lekhara becomes the first Indian woman to win Paralympics gold

On Monday, August 30, Avani Lekhara made history by becoming the first woman from India to win a Paralympics gold medal. Competing in the Women's 10m Air Rifle SH1 event, she won the gold medal with a score of 249.6 equalling the world record and Paralympic record. The second place went to China's Zhang C, while the third place went to Iryna Shchetnik of Ukraine. This is India's fourth medal at the Tokyo Paralympic Games so far. Iryna Shchetnik holds the World Record of 249.6 points. Avani's Paralympic record surpasses Slovakia's Veronika Vadovičová score of 207.8, which came up during the Rio Olympics 2016.

In the finals, the Lekhara started with a score of 52.0, 51.3, and 21.6 in the first three shots. She continued to keep hold of the lead by shooting 20.8, 21.2, and 20.9 in the next three shots. In the last three shots, Lekhara shot 21.2, 20.1, and 20.5 to confirm the Gold Medal for India.

