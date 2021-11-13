Avani Lekhara Meets Neeraj Chopra As Both Gold Medalists Get Clicked In Single Frame; See

Paralympian Avani Lekhara met Olympian Neeraj Chopra as both the gold medalists were clicked in a single frame lately. Neeraj Chopra ended India's 100-year long wait for an elusive gold medal in athletics when he won the men's javelin throw event at this year's Tokyo Olympics while Avani Lekhara won two medals (gold & bronze) in the shooting event at the Tokyo Paralympics 2020.

Paralympic champion Avani Lekhara meets Olympic champion, Neeraj Chopra

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Avani Lekhara posted a couple of pictures of her and Neeraj Chopra. In the first image, both the gold medalists are clicked together whereas, in the second one, both the athletes are clicked with a few people, including paddler Bhavinaben Patel who had bagged a silver medal in the women's tables tennis event at the Tokyo Paralympic Games.

Both Avani Lekhara and Neeraj Chopra have been nominated for this year's Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Awards for bringing laurels to the nation in the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

How did Neeraj Chopra bag the elusive gold medal at Tokyo Olympics?

India has previously won only two silver medals in the Olympic track and field by Norman Pritchard in the 200m and the 200m hurdles at the 1900 Paris Games. History was made by 23-old-athlete Neeraj Chopra who brought glory to the nation with his mammoth throw of 87.58 m. In the first round, Neeraj Chopra broke his qualification record with his throw reaching 87.03m high. His second throw was at 87.58m, and his third throw touched 76.79m. Chopra’s throw of 87.58 meters in his second attempt was enough for him to win the javelin title at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Avani Lekhara's double medal triumph at Paralympic Games

The 19-year-old shooter Avani Lekhara won a gold and bronze medal in the mega-sporting event. She first bagged gold in the women's 10m air rifle standing SH1 before clinching a bronze at the Women's 50m rifle 3 positions SH1 event and by the virtue of this feat, Avani Lekhara became the first Indian woman to win two Paralympic medals in a single edition of the Paralympic Games.