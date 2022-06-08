Tokyo Paralympics champion Avani Lekhara added yet another milestone to her shooting career at the Para Shooting World Cup with a historic world record score. Avani, on Tuesday, won a gold medal shooting a world record score of 250.6 in women's 10m air rifle standing SH1 in Chateauroux, France. Apart from clinching a gold medal, the 20-year-old also broke her own previous world record score of 249.6. Avani Lekhara world record score also secured her a place at the 2024 Paris Paralympics.

Avani Lekhara wins gold: Praveen Lekhara on his daughter's performance

Avani Lekhara's father Praveen Lekhara was ecstatic about his daughter's record-breaking performance and said that the achievement is a proud moment for the nation. While speaking exclusively to Republic TV, he explained, "The feeling is really great. Good to see that Avani continued to perform well after the Tokyo Olympics and has created a world record. It is a proud moment for the nation."

Ahead of her participation at the Para Shooting World Cup, Avani Lekhara faced issues including visa trouble but the young shooter was able to make it to the trip after the intervention of the Sports Authority of India (SAI) and the Sports Ministry.

"She was practicing in Jaipur and Delhi but had to face some challenges as well. She had to manage with a new coach, a new rifle and also faced visa issues at the last moment but she performed well despite the trouble," he said.

Earlier, after securing the Paris 2024 berth, Avani Lekhara had tweeted, “Proud to bring home the gold in the R2 10M Air Rifle SH1 event with a WR score & India’s 1st Paris 2024 Quota, at the Chateauroux2022. My 1st Int. event since the @paralympics. A big thank you to everyone who has supported me!."

Proud to bring home the🥇in the R2 10M Air Rifle SH1 event with a WR score & 🇮🇳s 1st #Paris2024 Quota, at the #Chateauroux2022. My 1st Int. event since the @paralympics. A big thank you to everyone who has supported me! @narendramodi @ianuragthakur @ParalympicIndia @Media_SAI https://t.co/mrtrrR2Qif pic.twitter.com/QF3A3vyupW — Avani Lekhara अवनी लेखरा PLY (@AvaniLekhara) June 7, 2022

Avani Lekhara at Tokyo Paralympics

In August last year, Avani Lekhara created history by winning multiple medals at Tokyo Paralympics. The para shooter won a gold medal in the 10m air rifle standing event in the SH1 category. She later went on to clinch a bronze medal in the women's 50m rifle 3 positions SH1 event, making her the first Indian woman to achieve the feat at the Paralympics.