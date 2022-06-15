Avani Lekhara's Inspiring Journey From Missing Qualification To Winning 2 Golds At Para WC

India’s shooter Avani Lekhara continued her stellar run of form in the ongoing Chateauroux 2022 World Shooting Para Shooting World Cup in France by picking her second gold medal in the tournament on Saturday. Competing in the R-8 Women’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions SH1 finals event, the 20-year-old shot 458.3 during her gold medal-winning performance. She picked her first World Cup gold medal by winning the R2 - Women’s 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 gold with a world record effort on the opening day of the tournament.

After earning qualification for the Paris 2024 Paralympic Games, courtesy of her performance in the Para Shooting World Cup, the Tokyo Paralympic 2020 gold medalists took to her official Twitter to handle and made an interesting post. In the tweet, Lekhara shared her journey from missing qualifications for the Paralympics Quota in Paris, to winning two gold medals in the World Cup. She also revealed her happiness in achieving her goals on the shooting range.

“Go laugh in the places you have cried. Change the narrative. My last outing in Paris, in Sep ‘18 was very disappointing. A similar situation where I was targeting a @Paralympics Quota & contesting 3 finals. I didn’t finish that tournament well & missed out on the quota too,” Lekhara wrote on Twitter.

'This time I got another chance,' says Avani Lekhara

The 20-year-old shooter followed up with more tweets in the same thread and said, “ This time I got another chance to better my efforts, at the same place. I was determined to do my best & bring home a medal + quota. Very pleased with my efforts at the Para Shooting World Cup at #Chateauroux2022. 2 Gold Medals, a WR & securing my place for #Paris2024”. In conclusion of her message, she said, “I return with some very happy memories and the satisfaction of achieving my goals! Here's to continued hard work and many more memorable days on the shooting range, ahead! Merci Beaucoup Paris.”

Alongside Lekhara, Rubina Francis earned her second individual medal in consecutive days by finishing third in the after Turkeys P2 - Women’s 10m Air Pistol SH1 finals. Francis shot 213.1 but Turkey’s Aysel Ozgan took the gold medal win with a world record effort of 240.0. At the same time, another Italian shooter Aysegul Pehlivanlar claimed the silver medal by shooting 236.7.

