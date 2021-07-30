Avinash Sable's 3000m Steeplechase Live Streaming: How To Watch Olympics Athletics Live?

India will begin its athletics campaign at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 from Friday onwards. One of the highlight events is the 3000m steeplechase as Avinash Sable is the first Indian to qualify for the competition since 1952. Ahead of the 3000m steeplechase, here is a look at how to watch athletics events live in India:

3000m steeplechase event time: Avinash Sable to take part in heat 2

Date: 30 July 2021

Time: 6:17 AM IST

Avinash Sable the first Indian to qualify for 3000m steeplechase event

Avinash Sable achieved qualification for the Tokyo Olympics in the men's 3000m steeplechase event at the 2019 World Championship in Doha when he set a time of 8 minutes 21.37 seconds. The time was enough to breach the Olympics qualifying standard of 8:22.00. In the process, Sable also broke his own national record of 8:25.23, which he set in the first round heats of the same event.

Its blockbuster Friday folks with 2 medal events for #TeamIndia :

✨ Manu Bhaker & Rahi Sarnobat

✨ Deepika Kumari

👉 Athletics events start (Dutee Chand, 4X400m Mixed Relay, Avinash Sable, MP Jabir)

👉 Boxing & Hockey

Detailed Schedule 👇 #Tokyo2020withIndia_AllSports pic.twitter.com/NVcDYjgp2a — India_AllSports (@India_AllSports) July 29, 2021

The 26-year old would begin his campaign in the second heat where he will be competing alongside Kenya's Abraham Kibiwott, who is currently ranked sixth in the world. Kibiwitt's personal best is a 8:05.72. Meanwhile, the world record is a staggering 7:53.63, set by Kenya's Saif Saaeed Shaheen in 2004.

Avinash Sable's rise to a professional steeplechase runner

Having been born in a farmer's family, Avinash Sable joined the 5 Mahar regiment after completing 12th and was posted at the Siachen Glacier in 2013. After finishing his post in 2013, he moved to the deserts of Rajasthan and to Sikkim in 2015. Sable took part in inter-army cross country running in 2015 before switching to steeplechase under Army coach Amrish Kumar in 2017.

How to watch athletics events live in India?

For fans wondering how to watch athletics events live in India can tune into the Sony Sports network, which has the official broadcasting rights for the Tokyo Olympics 2020 in India. The events will be broadcast live in multiple languages across various channels of the Sony network. Meanwhile, fans can also stream the event live on the SonyLIV app. Additionally, fans can also track the live updates of Avinash Sable's event on the official social media handles of the Tokyo Olympics 2020.