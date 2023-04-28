The Azerbaijan Grand Prix is set to be one of the first of the six sprint races which are poised to take place in this calendar year. Max Verstappen is leading the driver's standings currently while Sergio Perez is closing on him with 54 points. The new Sprint format will see two separate qualifying sessions to be held on Friday and Saturday (for Sprint Race) while the main race is scheduled for Sunday.

Under the new format, a total of two qualifying sessions will be held, while drivers and teams will be having one practice session to get their setups right for the weekend. The weekend will begin with the only practice session of the week on Friday before the qualifying session to determine the grid for Sunday’s main race takes place. Saturday will then see teams going against each other in a shorter qualifying session, also known as the Sprint Shootout, which will determine the grid for the shootout.

Where will the F1 Azerbaijan GP 2023 take place?

The Azerbaijan GP in Formula 1 is scheduled to be held at the Baku City Circuit which consists of 51 laps and is 6.003 kilometres long.

When is the F1 Azerbaijan GP 2023 Practice Session taking place?

The first practice session will be held on Friday from 15:00 PM IST.

When is the Azerbaijan GP 2023 Qualifying taking place?

The qualifying session for the main race at Azerbaijan Grand Prix will be held on Friday from 18:30 - 19:30 IST.

How to watch the F1 Azerbaijan GP 2023 in India?

Unfortunately for Indian F1 fans, the Azerbaijan GP 2023 will not be telecasted in India.

Introducing... Sprint Saturday ✨



🗓️ All-new weekend format

👀 Saturday's Sprint sessions do not affect the Grand Prix

⏱️ Friday's qualifying sets Sunday's grid

🆕 New Sprint Shootout qualifying session



The first Sprint Saturday is only four days away! 📅#F1Sprint pic.twitter.com/vPq9kYuyH4 — Formula 1 (@F1) April 25, 2023

How to watch the F1 Azerbaijan GP live streaming 2023 in India?

Indian F1 fans can get access to the live streaming of the Australian GP 2023 by subscribing to F1 TV Pro. Formula 1 launched its exclusive streaming service in India earlier this year. The monthly subscription for F1 TV Pro is said to be INR 399, while the annual subscription is said to be priced at INR 2999.

How to watch the live streaming of the F1 Azerbaijan GP 2023 in the US?

Racing fans in the US can watch the live telecast of Saudi Arabian GP 2023 on ESPN, while the live streaming will be available on ESPN+. The qualifying session will start from 9:00 AM EST.

How to watch the live streaming of the F1 Azerbaijan GP 2023 in the UK?

F1 Fans in the UK can watch the race live on SkySports F1. The qualifying session will start from 14:00 pm BST.