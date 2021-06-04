Azerbaijan Grand Prix Qualifying Time In Australia, New Zealand And Live Stream Info

The Formula One seasons will head to Baku this weekend as the likes of Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen will look to continue their rise to the top in the Azerbaijan Grand Prix. The main event is scheduled to begin on Sunday, June 6 amidst much fanfare especially considering the ongoing rivalry between Mercedes and Red Bull. Here's a look at how to watch Azerbaijan Grand Prix qualifying in Australia, Azerbaijan GP 2021 live stream Australia details and the Azerbaijan Grand Prix qualifying time in Australia and New Zealand.

Azerbaijan Grand Prix preview

The Red Bull vs Mercedes F1 rivalry has taken new twists and turns after the fateful Monaco Grand Prix last time out. While the subject of flexi-wings continues to be debated, Max Verstappen leads the Drivers' Championship for the first time ever and has a four-point lead over the legendary Lewis Hamilton.

Red Bull meanwhile are also leading the Constructors' Championship after Mercedes' nightmare in Monaco and back to back street races does give the former the edge. Nonetheless, Baku has the longest straight in the F1 this season and the track is built for overtaking, meaning there are likely to be many one on one battles during the qualifying and the main event this weekend. Verstappen stamped his authority by clinching free practice one, clocking 1min 43.184sec, with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc only 0.043sec behind. Carlos Sainz was third with Sergio Perez in fourth as reigning world champion Lewis Hamilton was only seventh.

Azerbaijan GP 2021 schedule Australia

Practice 1: Friday, June 4 6:30pm-7:30pm AEST.

Practice 2: Friday, June 4 10:00pm-11:00pm AEST.

Practice 3: Saturday, June 5 7:00pm-8:00pm AEST.

Qualifying: Saturday, June 5 10:00pm-11:00pm AEST.

Race: Sunday, June 6 10:00pm AEST.

How to watch Azerbaijan Grand Prix qualifying in Australia, New Zealand? Azerbaijan Grand Prix qualifying time in Australia and NZ

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix qualifying time in Australia starts at 10 pm AEST on Saturday night. Paid-for TV network Fox Sports is showing every race of the 2021 Formula 1 season Down Under, including all of this weekend's Azerbaijan Grand Prix action. The subscription will also enable users to watch the Azerbaijan GP 2021 live stream Australia on the Foxtel app. But if you don't have Fox as part of a pay-TV package, the best option may be to sign up for the fast-emerging Kayo Sports streaming service. This service offers new subscribers a 14-day free trial, while one-month subscriptions start at $25.

As for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix qualifying time in New Zealand, the event begins at midnight on Saturday night/Sunday morning. One can watch the Formula One season on Spark Sport, which is showing all of this season's F1 races. It usually costs $19.99 per month, but one can watch the Azerbaijan GP if they have a 7-day free trial unused. The Spark Sport is available via web browsers on your PC or Mac, plus Apple and Android mobile devices, Chromecast, Apple TV, selected Samsung, Sony, Panasonic and LG TVs, and select Freeview streamers.

(Image Courtesy: Formula One Twitter)