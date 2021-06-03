Azerbaijan Grand Prix Track: Weather Forecast, Wind Speed And All About Baku City Circuit

After a captivating street race in Monaco two weeks ago, F1 will host another street race in Baku this weekend. Heading into this weekend's race, Red Bull Racing and Max Verstappen currently lead the F1 standings ahead of Mercedes and Lewis Hamilton. Here is detailed information about the Azerbaijan Grand Prix track, weather forecast and schedule ahead of this weekend's race.

Azerbaijan Grand Prix track information

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2021 will take place at the Baku City Circuit. The Baku City Circuit joined the ranks of Monaco, Melbourne and Singapore as the newest street circuit on the F1 calendar when it debuted in 2016 as the European Grand Prix. The Baku City Circuit map has a track length of 6.003 km (3.730 miles), making it the third-longest circuit after Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps and Jeddah Street Circuit. The total Baku City Circuit laps are 51 with a total race distance of 306.049 km. The lap record of the Baku City Circuit map is held by Ferrari's Charles Leclerc, who clocked in a 1:43.009 in 2019.

Azerbaijan GP weather forecast and wind speed

According to the Azerbaijan GP weather forecast, this year the conditions are considerably warmer as compared to in 2019. The average temperature across the sessions in 2019 was in the teens with the three practice sessions hitting a maximum of 17°C. However, this year a maximum temperature of 27°C is expected according to various reports.

Because of air temperatures expected to be around 7 to 10°C higher this year, teams may face greater challenges in managing their tyres. Qualifying and the main race should see air temperatures reportedly in the mid-twenties with a maximum of 26°C predicted. Meanwhile, there is no risk of rain over the weekend.

According to reports, the wind speeds for the Friday practice sessions are expected to be fairly calm with a range of 15 kph to 25 kph. However, the speeds are expected to pick up for both the qualifying and the race with a range of around 20 to 30 kph, but with gusts of possibly up to 50 kph.

Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2021 schedule

Friday, June 4

Free Practice One: 2:00 PM IST to 3:00 PM IST

Free Practice Two: 5:30 PM IST to 6:30 PM IST

Saturday, June 5

Free Practice Three: 2:30 PM IST to 3:30 PM IST

Qualifying: 5:30 PM IST to 6:30 PM IST

Sunday, June 6

Main Race: 5:30 PM IST to 7:30 PM IST

How to watch Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2021 live in India?

For fans wondering how to watch Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2021 live in India can tune into Star Sports Select 2 SD/HD. The Azerbaijan GP can also be watched using the live stream that will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar VIP app. Live updates of all the sessions and the main race can be found on the social media of F1 and the respected teams.