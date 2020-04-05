Babita Phogat, Sanjeev Rajput Urge People To Unite For PM Modi's '9 Pm-9 Mins' Appeal

Indian wrestler Babita Phogat & Arjuna awardee shooter Saneev Rajput urged people to come forward and follow PM Modi's '9 pm-9 mins' appeal on Sunday. Joining Republic TV live on Sunday, both stars revealed that they were mostly confined to their homes and were working on their fitness amid the 21-day lockdown. Both the stars categorically stated that it was essential for people to remain indoors in order to stay alive as told by PM Modi and said that social distancing ,must be followed strictly.