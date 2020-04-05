The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

Babita Phogat, Sanjeev Rajput Urge People To Unite For PM Modi's '9 Pm-9 Mins' Appeal

other sports

Indian wrestler Babita Phogat & Arjuna awardee shooter Saneev Rajput urged people to come forward and follow PM Modi's '9 pm-9 mins' appeal on Sunday

Written By Koushik Narayanan | Mumbai | Updated On:

Indian wrestler Babita Phogat & Arjuna awardee shooter Saneev Rajput urged people to come forward and follow PM Modi's '9 pm-9 mins' appeal on Sunday. Joining Republic TV live on Sunday, both stars revealed that they were mostly confined to their homes and were working on their fitness amid the 21-day lockdown. Both the stars categorically stated that it was essential for people to remain indoors in order to stay alive as told by PM Modi and said that social distancing ,must be followed strictly. 

  

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Coronavirus
SEX WORKERS SEEK GOVT'S AID
safety
UNIQUE TECHNIQUE TO STAY SAFE
Sudarsan Pattnaik
SUDARHAN PATNAIK ON PM'S APPEAL
COVID-19
CHIDAMBARAM HAILS ICMR ADVISORY
Iran
COVID-19: 106-YR-OLD SURVIVES
COVID-19: CRPF band spreads awareness through song, croon 'corona ko harana hai', watch
CRPF'S SPECIAL COVID-19 SONG