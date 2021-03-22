Bahrain F1 Tickets: How To Buy Tickets For Bahrain Grand Prix?

F1 Fans could not be more excited this year as they will have the opportunity to watch most of the races live on track, unlike last year where COVID-19 limited fans to watch the races live on television. However, it is important to note that with COVID-19 still widespread in society, strict protocols will be kept in place for the Bahrain GP. Let's have a look at how to buy tickets for Bahrain Grand Prix, the F1 2021 schedule, the F1 2021 tickets and the COVID-19 protocols for the upcoming race.

How to buy tickets for Bahrain Grand Prix?

Fans can buy Bahrain F1 tickets from the Bahrain GP official website. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, tickets will only be available for the Main Grandstand and Turn 1 Grandstand. The tickets are priced at 100 BHD ($265 USD) for three days. The three days include three practice sessions, qualifying and the race.

Bahrain F1 tickets: COVID-19 protocols

With COVID-19 still a threat to society, Bahrain GP organisers have ensured that strict COVID-19 protocols will be kept in place to ensure the safety of the spectators. Hence, Bahrain GP tickets will only be sold to fans who can provide proof that they have been vaccinated against COVID-19 or they have recovered from it. The organisers also added that fans attending must show that two weeks have elapsed since they had a second vaccine jab or since the date they tested positive for the virus.

In a statement, the organisers added, "Comprehensive measures will be put in place at the circuit to ensure spectators can enjoy the excitement of F1 in a safe environment. Food, beverage and fan experiences have been carefully selected to allow for social distancing and enhanced sanitation measures." The organisers also made it clear that wearing masks is mandatory at all times. Moreover, there will be no corporate lounges or indoor activities during the race weekend.

F1 2021 schedule

The Bahrain Grand Prix is scheduled from March 26-28 with the race set to begin on March 28 at 6:00 PM local time (8:30 PM IST). The complete schedule of the Bahrain GP weekend can be found on the official website of Formula 1. The next two races on the F1 2021 calendar are the Italian (16-18 April) and the Portuguese Grand Prix (30 April-2 May).

F1 2021 Driver and Team line-ups

Mercedes: Lewis Hamilton – #44, Valtteri Bottas – #77

Red Bull: Sergio Perez – #11, Max Verstappen – #33

McLaren: Daniel Ricciardo – #3, Lando Norris – #4

Aston Martin: Sebastian Vettel – #5, Lance Stroll – #18

Alpine: Fernando Alonso – #14, Esteban Ocon – #31

Ferrari: Charles Leclerc – #16, Carlos Sainz – #55

AlphaTauri: Pierre Gasly – #10, Yuki Tsunoda – #22

Alfa Romeo: Kimi Raikkonen – #7, Antonio Giovinazzi – #99

Haas: Nikita Mazepin – #9, Mick Schumacher – #47

Williams: Nicholas Latifi – #6, George Russell – #63