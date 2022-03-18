Bahrain GP 2022: Sergio Perez Feels F1 Should 'allow Drivers To Race With COVID'

Aston Martin F1 team announced on Thursday that German racing driver Sebastian Vettel has tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of the Bahrain GP 2022 and is set to miss the season opener. The development about Vettel comes after McLaren’s Daniel Ricciardo missed the final pre-season testing after testing positive for the virus.

Meanwhile, as Aston Martin reserve driver Nico Hulkenberg replaces the four-time world champion at Bahrain, Red Bull’s Sergio Perez has said that he wants Formula One to consider allowing drivers to race with Covid-19 if they have mild symptoms.

Having missed two races in 2020 after contracting the virus himself, Perez feels the championship should make exceptions for drivers who feel fit enough to race. "Going forward it's something that we should discuss, whether we allow the drivers to race with COVID if the symptoms are mild. These days if you're feeling bad, obviously the drivers can be the judge, but I think it makes sense to have a discussion,” Perez said as reported by ESPN.

"You have to look after the people around you," says Sergio Perez

The Covid-19 restrictions in the F1 paddock have been somewhat eased this year as testing is no longer mandatory, alongside the ease in norms regarding the use of masks and relaxation in social distancing. Citing the same, Perez added that as we have learned so much with Covid around, “there is only so much you can do”. He further added that if a Covid positive individual wants to completely look at themselves, they have to stay at home for 24 hours and do everything on their own.

Perez went on to say that he feels sorry about Vettel and Ricciardo before saying that it can happen to anyone. "Yes. At the same time, you have to look after the people around you and to make sure that don't you don't affect anyone around you,” Perez added. While Vettel misses the opening round of the 2022 season, Ricciardo tested negative and returned to the paddock on Friday. The 2022 season will kick off with the first free practice session on Friday before the main race begins on Sunday.

