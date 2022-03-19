Bahrain GP: Lewis Hamilton & Lando Norris Engage In Hilarious Banter Over Helmet Designs

While F1 is known for its fierce and competitive racing on the track that has even turned ugly on some occasions as seen in last year's intense rivalry between seven-time Drivers' Champion Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen, drivers have also been seen engaging in some hilarious banter.

One such incident transpired between Mercedes F1's Hamilton and McLaren F1's Lando Norris, who took to social media to have a fun exchange over their helmet designs. Both drivers will be seen battling it out during the Bahrain GP qualifying, which takes place on Saturday at 8:30 PM IST ahead of Sunday's main race.

Lewis Hamilton and Lando Norris engage in hilarious banter

After Lewis Hamilton took to his social media handles to announce his new helmet design, Lando Norris had hilariously thanked the 37-year old for using his yellow coloured helmet to pay tribute to him. However, the Mercedes F1 driver's epic response is likely to have left the McLaren F1 driver speechless. Hamilton told Norris, "Well actually I was using yellow before you were born so, in retrospect, yours is a tribute to me."

Mercedes F1 and Lewis Hamilton could struggle in Bahrain GP

Unlike previous seasons when Mercedes F1 have dominated F1, the team and their star driver Lewis Hamilton are likely to struggle at the Bahrain GP. Across three practice sessions, Red Bull Racing and Ferrari F1 have had a tight battle for the fastest lap, whereas Mercedes F1 seem to be languishing in fourth place and below.

George Russell finished fourth fastest in the Silver Arrows for the third and final practice session, which often indicates how the teams could finish in the all-important qualifying. The Bahrain GP qualifying is set to take place from 8:30 PM IST to 9:30 PM IST on Saturday, March 19.

How to watch F1 live in India?

F1 fans wondering how to watch the game live in India can tune in to the Star Sports Network, which has the official broadcasting rights in the country. As for the Bahrain GP qualifying live stream, fans can tune in to the Disney+ Hotstar app. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live updates of qualifying on the official social media handles of F1 and the respective teams.