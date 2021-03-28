Bahrain Grand Prix 2021 Prize Money: How Much Will The Winner Of Bahrain GP Earn?

Formula 1 is one of the biggest motor racing championships in the world and this year will be the 72nd event of the Formula 1 World Championship. The first race of the season is the Bahrain Grand Prix. Ahead of the race, let's have a look at the Bahrain Grand Prix 2021 prize money, and how to watch Bahrain Grand Prix 2021 live.

Bahrain Grand Prix 2021 prize money: How much does the Bahrain Grand Prix 2021 winner earn?

As per reports, F1's 2021 revenues are estimated at $1.38 billion. As per F1's revenue-sharing model, this amount is shared between the teams and other shareholders (50% each). Each race is believed to bring about anywhere between $100 million to $140 million in revenue. However, drivers do not receive any prize money because they are paid salaries by the teams they drive for.

F1 has a strange revenue sharing model as the revenue is not distributed equally between teams. There is an equal portion that is paid to each team that has finished in the top ten positions in the Constructor's Championship for two of the past three seasons, referred to as the 'Column 1 Payment.' As per the 'Column 2 Payment,' each team is paid based on where they finished in the Constructor's Championship in the previous year. Hence, the champions receive the most while the last team receives the least.

Columns 1 & 2 payments represent two-thirds of the total prize money each year. The other one-third is distributed between teams on the basis of separate deals between F1 and the teams. Mercedes, Red Bull, Ferrari and McLaren receive a payment that is known as the Constructors Championship Bonus (CCB). The CCB is given for the teams' long term commitment to the sport. Because the bigger teams are paid higher sums of money irrespective of where they finish in the Constructor's Championship, there has long been a dispute when it comes to the distribution of the prize money.

How to watch Bahrain Grand Prix 2021 live in India?

CLASSIFICATION: END OF QUALIFYING â±ï¸



A dream weekend continues for @Max33Verstappen as he powers to pole ðŸš€#BahrainGP ðŸ‡§ðŸ‡­ #F1 pic.twitter.com/g9UABr1EK2 — Formula 1 (@F1) March 27, 2021

In India, the Star Sports Network has the rights for the Bahrain Grand Prix 2021 telecast. Fans can catch all the action from the Bahrain GP race on Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD from Sunday, March 28, 2021, 8:25 PM onwards. The Bahrain Grand Prix race live stream will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP. Live updates of the race can be found on the social media of F1 and the respected teams.