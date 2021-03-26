Bahrain Grand Prix Practice Session Live: This Murray Walker Tribute Caught Everyone's Eye

Although legendary commentator Murray Walker sadly passed away at the age of 97, his memories have not. During the first practice session of the Bahrain Grand Prix, Williams paid an outstanding tribute to the late commentator. Walker was BBC's full-time commentator from 1978 to 2001.

Bahrain Grand Prix practice session live: Williams Murray Walker tribute

While the first practice of the Bahrain Grand Prix was taking place, Williams' Murray Walker tribute caught everyone's eye. Formula 1's official Twitter handle posted the tribute with the caption, "Beautiful tribute to Murray Walker." One can see the tribute in the tweet below.

Williams Murray Walker tribute: Fan reactions

Fans too were quick to note the tribute as several remembered Walker's comments when Damon Hill became F1's Driver's Champion. For example, Owen Billington wrote, "I remember 1996 18th of September in Suzuka Damon Hill was crossing the line to win the Grand Prix and become @F1 world champion, on that day Murray Walker said that sentence and I had my younger sister being born on that day which was also special, the tribute to Murray lovely." Meanwhile, Alan Skelly wrote, "Well, that what he said when damon hill became world champion in the Williams."

I remember 1996 18th of September in Suzuka Damon Hill was crossing the line to win the Grand Prix and become @F1 world champion,on that day Murray Walker said that sentence and I had my younger sister being born on that day which was also special,the tribute to Murray lovely â¤ï¸ — Owen Billington (@OwenBillington3) March 26, 2021

Well, that what he said when damon hill became world champion in the Williams — alan skelly (@breezyskells) March 26, 2021

F1 2021 live: Bahrain Grand Prix practice session live

At the end of the first practice session, Max Verstappen topped the timing charts for Red Bull ahead of Valtteri Bottas and Lando Norris. This was the first time since 2014 when Mercedes did not top the first practice session of the season. With Red Bull showcasing tremendous pace in the first practice session, is a Mercedes Red Bull battle possible this season?

A flying start to 2021 for @Max33Verstappen and @redbullracing ðŸš€



The last time Mercedes didn't top the first practice session of the season was back in 2014#BahrainGP ðŸ‡§ðŸ‡­ #F1 https://t.co/eHGExMUnCp — Formula 1 (@F1) March 26, 2021

Bahrain Grand Prix 2021 live streaming

In India, the Bahrain Grand Prix will be shown live on the Star Sports Network. The Bahrain Grand Prix live stream will be available on Disney+ Hotstar VIP. Live standings and updates of the race can be found on the social media of F1 and the respected teams.

Bahrain GP schedule

Friday, March 26

Free Practice 1: 17:00 - 18:00 IST

Free Practice 2: 20:30 - 21:30 IST

Saturday, March 27

Free Practice 3: 17:30 - 18:30 IST

Qualifying: 20:30 - 21:30 IST

Sunday, March 28

Race: 20:30 - 22:30 IST

F1 2021 schedule

The 2021 F1 calendar has the most number of races (23) in a season. After the Bahrain Grand Prix, the action moves to the Italian (16-18 April) and the Portuguese Grand Prix (30 April-2 May). Fans can view the entire F1 2021 schedule on the official Formula 1 page.