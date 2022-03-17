Last Updated:

Bahrain Grand Prix: Sebastian Vettel Tests Positive For COVID-19, Replacement Announced

Aston Martin F1 revealed on Thursday that Sebastian Vettel will not participate at this weekend's Bahrain Grand Prix due to testing positive for COVID-19.

Written By
Vidit Dhawan
Aston Martin F1's Sebastian Vettel tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of Bahrain Grand Prix

Image: AP


Just over a day remains for the F1 2022 season to commence and the excitement could not be higher amongst fans to witness their favourite drivers race at the Bahrain International Circuit. The Bahrain Grand Prix takes place this weekend from March 18-20.

While fans will be excited to see their favourite drivers in the F1 2022 cars, one such racer who will not partake this weekend due to testing positive for COVID-19 is Aston Martin F1's Sebastian Vettel. Here is a look at the complete Bahrain Grand Prix schedule and the driver who will replace the two-time Drivers' Championship this weekend.

Nico Hulkenberg will replace Sebastian Vettel at Bahrain Grand Prix

The latest F1 news comes from the Aston Martin F1 team, who have provided a major update that Sebastian Vettel will now not be able to participate in this weekend's Bahrain Grand Prix as his COVID-19 diagnosis came positive. Instead, reserve driver Nico Hulkenberg will replace the German from free practice one onwards.

READ | Sebastian Vettel joked he will touch Hamilton's wing after Verstappen gets fined €50,000

Bahrain Grand Prix schedule

The Bahrain Grand Prix will feature the typical F1 race weekend schedule as Friday will feature two practice sessions followed by a third and final practice session on Saturday. Once the practice sessions are out of the way, Saturday will feature the all-important qualifying that decides the grid for Sunday's main race.

READ | 'It's shameful': Sebastian Vettel defends F1 race chief Michael Masi amid Abu Dhabi GP row

Free Practice One: 5:30 PM IST to 6:30 PM IST on Friday, March 18

Free Practice Two: 8:30 PM IST to 9:30 PM IST on Friday, March 18

Free Practice Three: 5:30 PM IST to 6:30 PM IST on Saturday, March 19

Qualifying: 8:30 PM IST to 9:30 PM IST on Saturday, March 19

Main Race: 8:30 PM IST to 10:30 PM IST on Sunday, March 20

How to watch F1 live in India?

F1 fans wondering how to watch the sport live in India can tune in to the Star Sports Network, which has the official broadcasting rights in the country. As for the Bahrain Grand Prix live stream, fans can tune in to the Disney+ Hotstar app. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live updates of all three practice sessions, qualifying and the main race on the official social media handles of F1 and the respective teams.

READ | Romain Grosjean survives deadly crash at Bahrain Grand Prix after car bursts into flames
READ | Lewis Hamilton human rights statement sparks controversy ahead of Bahrain Grand Prix 2021
Tags: Bahrain Grand Prix, Aston Martin, Sebastian Vettel
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND