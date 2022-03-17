Bahrain Grand Prix: Sebastian Vettel Tests Positive For COVID-19, Replacement Announced

Just over a day remains for the F1 2022 season to commence and the excitement could not be higher amongst fans to witness their favourite drivers race at the Bahrain International Circuit. The Bahrain Grand Prix takes place this weekend from March 18-20.

While fans will be excited to see their favourite drivers in the F1 2022 cars, one such racer who will not partake this weekend due to testing positive for COVID-19 is Aston Martin F1's Sebastian Vettel. Here is a look at the complete Bahrain Grand Prix schedule and the driver who will replace the two-time Drivers' Championship this weekend.

Nico Hulkenberg will replace Sebastian Vettel at Bahrain Grand Prix

The latest F1 news comes from the Aston Martin F1 team, who have provided a major update that Sebastian Vettel will now not be able to participate in this weekend's Bahrain Grand Prix as his COVID-19 diagnosis came positive. Instead, reserve driver Nico Hulkenberg will replace the German from free practice one onwards.

UPDATE: Sebastian Vettel has tested positive for COVID-19 and will therefore not be taking part in the 2022 #BahrainGP.



Replacing him in the AMR22 will be Reserve Driver @HulkHulkenberg, who will be in the car from FP1 onwards. #F1 pic.twitter.com/36wnI8LUAC — Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team (@AstonMartinF1) March 17, 2022

Bahrain Grand Prix schedule

The Bahrain Grand Prix will feature the typical F1 race weekend schedule as Friday will feature two practice sessions followed by a third and final practice session on Saturday. Once the practice sessions are out of the way, Saturday will feature the all-important qualifying that decides the grid for Sunday's main race.

Free Practice One: 5:30 PM IST to 6:30 PM IST on Friday, March 18

Free Practice Two: 8:30 PM IST to 9:30 PM IST on Friday, March 18

Free Practice Three: 5:30 PM IST to 6:30 PM IST on Saturday, March 19

Qualifying: 8:30 PM IST to 9:30 PM IST on Saturday, March 19

Main Race: 8:30 PM IST to 10:30 PM IST on Sunday, March 20

It's time for you to Drive the Live. 💚



We're live streaming from the #BahrainGP paddock on our official @tiktok_uk channel at 14:00 GMT on Thursday, and we want to know what you want to see.



Comment on our latest video of Seb on TikTok to get involved! — Aston Martin Aramco Cognizant F1 Team (@AstonMartinF1) March 16, 2022

How to watch F1 live in India?

F1 fans wondering how to watch the sport live in India can tune in to the Star Sports Network, which has the official broadcasting rights in the country. As for the Bahrain Grand Prix live stream, fans can tune in to the Disney+ Hotstar app. Meanwhile, fans can also track the live updates of all three practice sessions, qualifying and the main race on the official social media handles of F1 and the respective teams.