Bajrang Punia All Decked Up As He Enjoys Garba During Navratri In Vadodara; WATCH

India’s star wrestler Bajrang Punia celebrated Navratri by performing Garba at a Navaratri celebration in Vadodara on Saturday. Days after Neeraj Chopra and PV Sindhu were seen performing the traditional dance alongside fans, another Olympic medallist Punia has been spotted enjoying the Navratri festival. Punia was seen offering his prayers to the deity on the occasion of Navaratri, before joining the crowd for Garba with Vadodara being one of the cities where the ongoing National Games are being held.

Bajrang Punia enjoys doing Garba in Vadodara; Watch

The Sports Authority of India shared pictures and a video of Bajrang enjoying his time in Vadodara. “Garba Night with Bajrang. Tokyo 2020 Olympic medalist @BajrangPunia visits Vadodara Navratri Festival to share #Navratri Festivities with the natives,” SAI Media wrote on Twitter.

Tokyo 2020 Olympic medalist @BajrangPunia visits Vadodara Navratri Festival to share #Navratri Festivities ✨ with the natives📸#36thNationalGames #NationalGames2022 pic.twitter.com/kSIr4A3HhQ — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) October 1, 2022

Bajrang Punia meets up with Dr. S Jaishankar

Interestingly, Bajrang caught up with the External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar at the Navaratri festivals. “Hon'ble Minister of External Affairs @DrSJaishankar joins Bajrang for the Garba Night,” SAI said while sharing the pictures.

Bajrang Punia pulled out of the National Games 2022 due to a head injury

Meanwhile, Bajrang clinched his fourth World Championships medal last month after winning the bronze medal at the World Wrestling Championships in Serbia. He was then supposed to represent Haryana at the National Games 2022 in Gujarat, but pulled out of the tournament due to the head injury he suffered at the World Championships.

As reported by Olympics.com, shedding light on his absence from the World Championships, Bajrang said, “I won't be competing at the National Games due to my head injury. It's unfortunate that it happened so close to the event. The cut is fresh and will take time to heal”. Alongside being the only Indian wrestler to win four World Championships medals, Punia is an Olympic bronze medallist, and three-time Commonwealth Games medalist, among many other glories.

The National Games 2022 got underway officially on September 27 and is scheduled to conclude on October 10. Over 7000 athletes are expected to be participating in the national games, across 36 sports disciplines. The list of players includes several Olympians and international medallists.