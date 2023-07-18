Bajrang Punia And Vinesh Phogat Likely To Go To Asian Games Without Trials: Report

Indian wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Vinesh Phogat, who were part of the protest against former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, will most likely go to the Asian Games without appearing in the national trials. According to news agency ANI, the ad-hoc committee has given an exemption to the above-mentioned wrestlers because of their participation in months-long protest.

Bajran Punia, Vinesh Phogat set for Asian Games participation without trials

The demontration against the BJP leader caused the wrestlers to miss their training regimen among other things, leading to them asking for extra time from the committee. However, it now appears that Bajrang and Vinesh will be exempted from trials and will be directly sent to the Asian Games.

The Asian Games are scheduled to take place in September-October in Hangzhou, China. The event was originally slated to be held in 2022 but was postponed because of COVID-19 concerns.

The development comes just days after the Hangzhou Asian Games Organising Committee rejected Indian Olympic Association's request for extending the deadline to send entries by name of the Indian wrestlers for the Asian Games 2023. The Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) had already extended the deadline for IOA from July 15 to July 22. The IOA wanted the deadline to be pushed to August 5.

Image: PTI