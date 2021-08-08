Bajrang Punia Avers ‘No Achievement Bigger Than Giving India A Chance To Celebrate’

Wrestler Bajrang Punia ensured India’s sixth medal at the Tokyo Olympics 2020 on Saturday, August 8, as he defeated Kazakhstan's Daulet Niyazbekov by 8-0 in the Men's 65kg freestyle bout. Following the spectacular win, the wrestler spoke to Republic TV about his injuries and struggles to win the bronze medal for the country at the Olympics games.

Sharing his experience of winning a medal for India at the Olympics, Punia said, "There is no bigger achievement than giving your country a chance to celebrate."

The wrestler further added, "It's a dream for every athlete to win a medal and make the country proud. Every player who participated in the Olympics has worked towards this goal.”

Olympics is a tough game

Explaining the difference between other championships and the Olympics Games, Punia informed, "For World Championship, players have to qualify the games from the country, while for the Olympics we have qualifying games at the event too… But, Olympics is a big platform for athletes and only 16 people will be there to compete, unlike World Championships where the number of competes vary.”

'Parents are the first teacher'

Sharing his parent's contribution to his success and the Olympic win, the freestyle wrestler said, "I wouldn't be here if my parents had not supported me. My parents are my first teachers who taught me what is right and wrong, as I progressed in life." He continued to say, "I am happy to have won the bronze medal but not completely satisfied with this victory.”

Punia further informed that he had suffered injuries just a few months back prior to the Olympics game and that his performance was a little affected by the same. While talking to Republic TV he further said that aims to make India proud at the upcoming Paris Tournament.

Bajrang Punia's bronze game

Bajrang Punia dominated right from the time when the whistle went off. The wrestler brought his A-game and got an early lead of two points in period 1 over Kazakhstan's Daulet Niyazbekov. Ultimately, Punia stretched his lead to 8 and did not concede a single point to Niyazbekov.

With this win, Bajrang Punia ensured India its 6th medal at the Tokyo Olympics as he stood victorious by 8-0 in the men's 65kg freestyle bout. With this win under his belt, Punia became the second wrestler to reach the podium at the Tokyo Olympics. Before him, wrestler Ravi Dahiya settled for a silver medal, when he was defeated by two-time wrestling world champion Zavur Uguev from the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) by 7-4 in the finals of the 57kg freestyle category.

(Image credit: PTI)