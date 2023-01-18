Bajrang Punia Calls Out WFI President: 'Players Being Harassed, Now We Have To Fight'

Star Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia has publically called out the Wrestling Federation Of India and even went on to demand the boycott of its president, Brijbhushan Sharan Singh. In a tweet stating to boycott WFI president, Punia said, "The job of the federation is to support the players, take care of their sporting needs. If there is a problem, it has to be solved. But what if the federation itself creates the problem? Now we have to fight, we will not back down."

Bajrang Punia lashes out at Wrestling Federation of India's conduct

Olympic bronze medalist, Asian Games, and CWG gold medallist expressed his unhappiness with the conduct of the Wrestling Federation Of India and said that players are being harassed by imposing arbitrary laws. The wrestler also tagged PM Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah in his tweet.

During the protest at Jantar Mantar, Punia said to ANI, "Wrestlers don't want to tolerate the ongoing dictatorship. We'll hold a press conference b/w 3-4pm revealing everything there".

The fight between the Wrestling Federation of India and Bajrang Punia is not new. Before this in March 2022, Punia had alleged that he is without a physiotherapist after the Tokyo Olympics. Refuting Punia's allegations WFI said that Punia refused to take physios sent by the WFI to the wrestling camp in Sonepat. Regarding the incident, WFI said that the Olympic Bronze medalist had requested to hire Anand Kumar Dubey but he was not released by the Indian Railways.