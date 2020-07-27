Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia has established himself as one of the finest wrestlers across the globe and has won three medals at the World Wrestling Championships. While the 26-year-old's strengths make him one of the best in the business, much of his success is owed to Shako Bentinidis, his coach, who he was supposed to have parted ways with, earlier this year. Bentinidis is currently in Georgia amidst the COVID-19 pandemic and is likely to reunite with Bajrang Punia in August, considering his 'extradition' is completed.

Bajrang Punia coach to return to India despite COVID-19 threat, to be extracted from Georgia

JSW Sport-owned Inspire Institute of Sport could see their wrestling coaches Shako Bentinidis and Temo Kazarashvili return from Georgia if their 'extradition' goes as per plan. Shako is widely regarded for his work with Indian grappler Bajrang Punia (65 kg) and Jitender Kinha (74 kg), while Temo coaches India’s Greco-Roman grapplers. Both coaches will board an extradition flight for India for Indians stuck in Georgia on July 30 and will remain in the mandatory quarantine period before joining up with Bajrang Punia and Jitender Kinha at JSW Sport’s Inspire Institute of Sport.

Shako had left India in March after the coronavirus pandemic led to the suspension of the national camp in Sonepat in Haryana. Temo was in Azerbaijan with his team of wrestlers when the COVID-19 lockdown led to the closure of training halls in the country, forcing the Indian contingent to rush back home. The Georgian subsequently returned to his country soon after.

Bajrang Punia coach exited to return to Inspire Institute of Sport

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Shako said that the COVID-19 situation was in control in his native Georgia but the virus is spreading rapidly India. He hopes to receive the final clearance from the Indian embassy, after Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) coordinated with Air India. Shako added that the government in Georgia did not want them to leave, but on their insistence, they allowed them to go back to India. He said that he knows the risks involved in the move, but was willing to take it. He added that the wrestlers at the JSW Sport's Inspire Institute of Sport need to get back to training after a four-month break amidst the pandemic.

The accomplished Bajrang Punia coach said that he was edited to return to the Inspire Institute of Sport and reiterated that the 30% cut in his salary was not the reason he decided to return to India. The JSW Sport's Inspire Institute of Sport was launched in August 2018 with a vision to maximize India’s sporting potential and make India a global sporting powerhouse. Rio Olympics Bronze Medalist Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia, 3-time World Championships medalist have been part of the high-performance training centre.

(Image Credit: Coach Shako Official Instagram)